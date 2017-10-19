Don’t mess with the status quo, says BMW’s production chief

With the market for new vehicles in SA continuing to decline, it is fortunate that many of the automotive manufacturers based in the country rely more on their export volumes than on local sales.

This month, stakeholders are meeting to discuss the way forward for the industry when it comes to the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP).

The current framework expires in 2020, but both the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers SA and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies are confident that the post-2020 APDP plan will continue as it is until 2035.

New investment

Recently Davies told Motor News that the discussions are "more or less concluded", adding that there are "some concerns and issues" but nothing that he sees as presenting any major hurdles. He fully expects the new programme to attract new companies and new investment in the years ahead.

That will be good news for Oliver Zipse, member of the board of management for BMW AG responsible for global production. He told us that it is imperative the South African government follows the existing APDP framework.

In particular, he says that as a predominantly export market, it is crucial the government maintains its policy of incentives.

"If you take it away, then you’ve seen what happened in Australia," he warned, making the clear comparison to Australia where the incentives were removed and the car manufacturing industry collapsed.

Zipse is monitoring the economic situation closely, but is also watching the political situation. He told us that whatever happens with political leadership, BMW will remain but only "as long as the foundation of export is not taken away".

He knows the local market well. He was the deputy plant director in charge of the bodyshop for the BMW plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane between 1999 and 2002. Now he is the global boss of BMW production and one of the people most instrumental in switching the Rosslyn plant from 3 Series production to the new X3.