Subaru XV: A star is born the second time around

With traditional Subaru all-wheel drive it ticks all those spirit of adventure boxes for those who want to strap on the mountain bikes or chuck their boots in the back and head for the hills.

And when they get there, they will feel like the are relaxed and enjoyed the drive, something that disappeared with a number of Subaru models in recent years.

The interior features good design with touches of colour contrast instead of all that black plastic that typified the brand’s models for a period.

The cluster on top of the dash features a wealth of information on where your wheels are pointing, what the engine is doing and even the angle the car is sitting at, useful for if you do happen to venture out on a mild off-road excursion.

And with 220mm of ground clearance and that symmetrical all-wheel drive, we have no doubt that the new XV has a fair amount of capability for when you do.

The torque is available low down in spite of its lowly 196Nm peak being at 4,200r/min, enabling decent pullaway in town and ensuring that you should not need to make the engine work too hard if you are off the beaten track.