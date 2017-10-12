Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT...

Seating for seven

Mercedes is working on the next generation of its GLS, seven-seater luxury SUV

12 October 2017 - 05:59 Motor News Reporter
Mercedes is working on a more luxurious replacement for the current GLS. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Mercedes is working on the next generation of its GLS, seven-seater luxury SUV. With Range Rover busy upgrading its models, the BMW X7 undergoing final development and new super luxury models here or coming from Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Merc is keen to up the ante.

The new GLS is likely to debut in 2019 and will be built on the company’s new MHA architecture. MHA not only promises less weight but also improved packaging, with our sources saying that the third row of seats will be more comfortable for adults.

The new platform will allow for hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, so we could see a shift in the regular engines to just inline six motors.

Bigger power plants will still come out of the AMG plant and sources have confirmed that there will also be a Mercedes-Maybach version to increase the luxury.

Virtual reality crash

Ford has introduced a virtual reality app overseas to show the dangers of distracted driving. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Getting the road safety message across to drivers is not always as straightforward as you might think. But what if you could get drivers to experience a crash or some other incident without them actually being harmed?

Ford international has partnered with Google and virtual reality (VR) studio Happy Finish to launch Ford Reality Check, a VR app that brings to life the potentially fatal consequences of driving while distracted.

The first-of-its-kind experience uses Google Daydream VR to cast you as a distracted driver picking up friends on the way to a party. Instant messages, phone calls and chatty passengers all compete for attention, sparking a series of near misses.

The interruptions faced by drivers in Ford Reality Check are based on the most prevalent and dangerous distractions for this age group, including those from smartphones and passengers.

The app tracks the amount of time the driver doesn’t have eyes on the road, displaying the total at the end.

The handheld Google Daydream controller, a unique component of the Daydream VR platform, mirrors the behaviour and interactions of the virtual phone within the app. With October being Transport Month in SA, perhaps Ford SA can look at the app being used in schools. After all, teaching young people about the danger without actually endangering them is definitely a good thing.

Meals on wheels

Finally for something a little bizarre. Land Rover has teamed up with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver to turn a Land Rover Discovery into a mobile kitchen.

There are elements South Africans will love to see on the options list for their Disco, such as the braai rotisserie which slots into the power take-off spindle behind the grille, the slow cooker in the engine bay and the deployable dining table. More bizarre is the decision to include a herb and spice rack in the rear windows, but even this is not as outlandish as the toaster in the centre console.

It is just three years since Toyota announced that it would cease production in Australia
7 days ago

Jaguar going road roving

Jaguar is planning to launch a model called the Road Rover
14 days ago

BMW talking strategy and sustainability

BMW placed more of a focus on its game plan than its new models at Frankfurt, writes Mark Smyth
21 days ago

Lambo SUV set for December

After years of development, Lamborghini will present what it calls the world’s first Super Sports Utility Vehicle
21 days ago

F1 for the road

Mercedes-AMG unveiled its Project One hypercar at the Frankfurt motor show
28 days ago

RUMOUR HAS IT... Futuristic Frankfurt motor show

The Frankfurt motor show is days away and what is probably the biggest motor show on the calendar is expected to provide a glimpse of not just models ...
1 month ago

