Seating for seven

Mercedes is working on the next generation of its GLS, seven-seater luxury SUV. With Range Rover busy upgrading its models, the BMW X7 undergoing final development and new super luxury models here or coming from Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Merc is keen to up the ante.

The new GLS is likely to debut in 2019 and will be built on the company’s new MHA architecture. MHA not only promises less weight but also improved packaging, with our sources saying that the third row of seats will be more comfortable for adults.

The new platform will allow for hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, so we could see a shift in the regular engines to just inline six motors.

Bigger power plants will still come out of the AMG plant and sources have confirmed that there will also be a Mercedes-Maybach version to increase the luxury.

