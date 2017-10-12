Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Scania wants no truck with heavy-duty cartel fines

Scania is the last of six lorry manufacturers to be fined over anticompetitive behaviour in Europe, writes Mark Smyth

12 October 2017 - 05:50 Mark Smyth
Scania has been hit with a €880m fine for its role in a cartel in Europe that lasted 14 years. Picture: SCANIA
Scania has been hit with a €880m fine for its role in a cartel in Europe that lasted 14 years. Picture: SCANIA

Scania has said it will appeal the €880m fine imposed on it by the European Commission for its participation in a trucks cartel.

The fine follows those levied against Daimler, DAF, Iveco and Volvo-Renault at the end of 2016 totalling €3.8bn. These companies acknowledged their involvement in a cartel and agreed to a settlement with the commission. The largest fine was €1bn for Daimler. However, Scania refused to cooperate with the investigation

Whistleblower

MAN Truck and Bus blew the whistle on the cartel and as a result received immunity from being fined, although the firm still had to accept responsibility for its involvement in the cartel, which dated back to 1997.

The manufacturers which cooperated with the commission received reduced fines. Scania’s decision not to co-operate means it will not benefit from any penalty reductions.

Scania has, however, issued a statement saying it has reviewed the decision and will appeal against it.

"Scania strongly contests all the findings and allegations made by the European Commission and will appeal against the decision in its entirety," says a statement from the company.

"Scania also emphasises that it has cooperated fully with the European Commission by providing it with requested information and explanations throughout the entire investigation period."

The investigation found that collusion between the six truck manufacturers lasted 14 years and began in January 1997.

The cartel centred around sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle markets and, according to the commission, the companies discussed the "gross list prices" of trucks.

These are the prices of trucks before any negotiations with buyers in local markets.

Anticompetitive

The investigation further revealed that the six firms also coordinated the implementation of new technologies to meet emissions standards. It is not unusual for automotive manufacturers to discuss technology, particularly when it comes to meeting the strict European emissions targets, but the commission viewed the decisions taken on when and how to implement the technology as anticompetitive behaviour.

"Over the past 10 years, the commission has remained committed to protecting competition in this crucial sector — we have uncovered nine cartels in the automotive sector and fined companies a total of more than €6bn for their illegal behaviour," the commission said in a statement.

"And we still have a number of ongoing investigations into alleged cartels in the automotive sector, which we are pursuing as a matter of priority."

Scania’s XT truck range a contribution to industry shift

Scania has revealed its new XT construction truck range that is due in SA in 2019
Life
28 days ago

Reducing impact of the Big Mac in a quiet, sustainable manner

The collaboration will initially focus on Europe while similar approaches are also being explored for Asia, although there are no plans to implement ...
Life
3 months ago

Scania focuses on sustainability with a strategy for connectivity

In many international markets, Scania is moving ahead when it comes to technology
Life
6 months ago

Biomethane the answer to keeping trucks on the road for longer trips

A UK supermarket chain has introduced biomethane CNG trucks with a claimed range of 805km
Life
6 months ago

Scania’s one-stop connectivity shop unveiled

Scania has announced it will bring its connected services under one umbrella app
Life
7 months ago

Bus technology charging ahead in Swedish project

Scania has started testing a bus that can be charged wirelessly at bus stops
Life
8 months ago

Test for man and machine

Scania recently hosted a customer test day and Motor News went along, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
11 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Pallo Jordan urges BEE winners to ...
Life / Books
2.
BOOK REVIEW: How Henry Ford drove the rise of ...
Life / Books
3.
Latest Rolls redefines the ultimate in luxury
Life / Motoring
4.
A8 is ringing the changes in the luxury market
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Scania’s XT truck range a contribution to industry shift
Life / Motoring

Scania focuses on sustainability with a strategy for connectivity
Life / Motoring

Biomethane the answer to keeping trucks on the road for longer trips
Life / Motoring

Scania’s one-stop connectivity shop unveiled
Life / Motoring

Bus technology charging ahead in Swedish project
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.