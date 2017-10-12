Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Mercedes-Benz honing truck driver skills to make roads safer and help grow the economy

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is offering complimentary driver training to 200 Mercedes-Benz truck drivers

12 October 2017 - 05:50 Motor News Reporter
Mercedes-Benz Trucks poised to train 200 commercial vehicle drivers as part of October’s National Transport Month.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks poised to train 200 commercial vehicle drivers as part of October’s National Transport Month.

The South African government declared October as National Transport Month in 2005 to raise awareness on the crucial role of transport in the economy.

The annual initiative is also used to encourage participation from civil society and business to promote a safe and more affordable, accessible and reliable transport system.

In support of the objectives of this year’s Transport Month, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has heeded the government’s call and is offering complimentary driver training to 200 Mercedes-Benz truck drivers.

The training, according to the company, can be booked immediately and runs until the end of the year.

The selected drivers’ skills will be honed by the company’s fleet arm, FleetBoard Professional Driver Training, which provides tailor-made, high quality training programmes that contribute to the drivers’ development. By producing safer drivers through training, Mercedes-Benz Trucks and FleetBoard will be playing a pivotal role in the reduction of carnage.

Improved road safety has other inherent benefits and Mercedes-Benz Trucks realises the importance its role plays in these. Businesses and consumers are at an advantage when goods can be transported faster and more efficiently on our roads and increased mobility in turn positively affects the economy and this impacts SA’s social development.

"As the leading truck manufacturer in SA, it is imperative for us as Mercedes-Benz Trucks to ensure that our transport system is increasingly safer.

"FleetBoard Professional Driver Training yields highly-competent drivers that have been trained, tested and trusted," says Jasper Hafkamp, executive director for Daimler Trucks & Buses SA.

"Besides positively contributing to the growth of SA’s economy, safety is also of paramount importance to us and we have been a leader in this regard for decades as well.

"Life-saving safety features on our vehicles such as Telligent Lane Assist, Telligent Stability Control, Telligent Distance Control, Active Brake Assist and Driver Airbag are just some of the ways that we have actively contributed to preventing road accidents," says Hafkamp.

Truck makers vie with each other at show

This year’s Nampo agricultural show was again full of innovation and impressive equipment, writes Mark Smyth
Life
4 months ago

Fuso building a solid strategy

Fuso has a new boss in SA as well as a new model and more trucks rolling off the production line
Life
4 months ago

Revolutionary road: Germany takes first step

New legislation has taken the nation closer to the reality of autonomous cars, writes Michael Taylor
Life
4 months ago

New Daimler Trucks and Buses SA chief to make most of opportunities

Mark Smyth spoke with the new boss of Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa
Life
6 months ago

Mercedes implementing zero-emission deliveries

Mercedes’ electric Urban eTruck is set to begin trials with selected customers in Europe this year
Life
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Pallo Jordan urges BEE winners to ...
Life / Books
2.
BOOK REVIEW: How Henry Ford drove the rise of ...
Life / Books
3.
Latest Rolls redefines the ultimate in luxury
Life / Motoring
4.
A8 is ringing the changes in the luxury market
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

INDUSTRY NEWS: Keeping truck drivers in the best of health
Life / Motoring

EVENT NEWS: Farm life on display at Nampo
Life / Motoring

ALEXANDER PARKER: Key that we keep our car makers and staff happy
Opinion / Columnists

FOCUS ON MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER: Sprinter ups the pace
Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS: Changing of guard as Van Zyl moves on
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.