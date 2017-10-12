Latest Rolls redefines the ultimate in luxury

The latest generation is all-new from the ground up, including at ground level, noise insulating tyres. These are important because CEO Torsten Mueller-Otvos laid down a clear brief to his team to "make sure it is the most silent vehicle in the world", says Philip Koehn, the company’s head of engineering.

Those massive 22-inch wheels feature the famous double R logo that always remains upright in the wheel hubs. But surrounding the wheels are clever Continental tyres that feature not only a layer of mousse to self-repair the tyre in the event of a puncture, but another layer of foam which reduces the amount of sound emanating from the rubber on the road surface. It is important that the atmosphere in the cabin is as quiet as possible.

Koehn says the Phantom features the "architecture of luxury" which includes a brand new platform that will underpin all future new models including the new Cullinan SUV. It features extensive use of aluminium, including the roof and C-pillar which, in this age of robot welding, still have to be welded together by hand because a robot gets very grumpy at trying to deal with the imperfections in the edges of the metal.

Two chaps have to hit the welding spots at exactly the same time with exactly the same amount of heat to avoid any contortions in the metal and ensure it retains its structural rigidity.

But this is a Rolls, all about handcrafted attention to detail and luxury — and there is lots of it. I can go on about the beautiful, smooth, 6.75l twin-turbo V12 engine with one of the most progressive power bands on the planet (I find myself using words like planet when talking about the Phantom) but it is the refinement, the ambience and the interior quality that counts.

"We are not in the car business in a traditional sense," says Mueller-Ottos. That’s true, Rolls is in the luxury conveyance business and that means ensuring the occupants of the new Phantom are as cosseted as possible. That includes ensuring a quiet cabin, a very quiet cabin. Koehn says that the interior is three to six decibels quieter than its nearest competitor.

We drove the extended wheelbase version which measures in at 5.98m (the standard version is 5.76m) which means legroom for miles and thick pile carpets to lose your shoes in. The seats feature the best leather and you don’t sit on them, you sink into them, your head nestled in the headrest as though it is a pillow at the Saxon or the Savoy.