Land Rover plugging into an exciting and sporty future

Jaguar Land Rover likes to give us a polite "no comment" every time we ask about future models that we have received insider information on.

A prime example would be the E-Pace with Jaguar SA and Jaguar UK saying they knew nothing about it right up until the point when they announced it, nearly a year after we first reported on info supplied to us by sources around the world.

So it was no surprise that we managed to get absolutely nothing out of the company on the new Range Rover Sport until it made an official announcement. We expect it in SA in 2018, although Land Rover SA is still unwilling to confirm that, saying only that it will confirm the launch date at a future date.

The launch of a new Range Rover Sport is a big deal to many, particularly those who revel in the performance and superb off-road ability while traversing our cities and suburbs. The reveal of the new model comes at a time when the company is launching its new Velar in SA this month and one of the biggest things that will appeal is that some of the interior tech and design of the Velar will feature in the new Sport.

"When we started the design process with this new Range Rover Sport, it was important that we maintained its sporting prowess while evolving the exterior design," says Gerry McGovern, chief design officer for Land Rover. "The addition of design-enabled technologies, such as our new infotainment system and the LED headlights, demonstrate our drive towards ever greater desirability for the customer," he says.

What will also feature is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid electric powertrain, following the news a couple of months ago that all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will have the option of some electrification from 2020.