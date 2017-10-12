Life / Motoring

CLASSIC NEWS

Lamborghini to return to SUV market

The Urus will be Lamborghini’s second SUV after the distinctive LM002 of the 1980s

12 October 2017 - 05:57 Motor News Reporter
As if its imposing looks were not enough, the LM002 featured the V12 engine from the Countach. Picture: LAMBORGHINI
As if its imposing looks were not enough, the LM002 featured the V12 engine from the Countach. Picture: LAMBORGHINI

Twenty-five years after the LM002 ceased production, Lamborghini will return to the SUV market with the reveal of the Urus in Sant’Agata Bolognese, northern Italy in December.

The black LM002 (chassis #12231) from the Lamborghini museum, restored by the classic department Lamborghini Polo Storico, represents the brand’s original SUV creation.

Turning heads in city streets, the LM002 was equally at home on dirt, gravel and snow.

Its development started as a project to develop a high performance off-road vehicle for military use at the end of the 1970s. Lamborghini engineer Giulio Alfieri resurrected the project in 1981 with the LM001: an innovative concept with a rear-mounted engine, followed by the LMA prototype with a front-mounted powertrain. The final production model of the LM002 was first presented at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986 using the V12 engine from the Countach Quattrovalvole.

In an aluminium and fibreglass body, with four-wheel drive transmission, transfer case and three self-locking differentials, the SUV could exceed gradients of 120%. Reaching speeds of more than 200km/h, it was equipped with special Pirelli Scorpion tyres, allowing "floating" capabilities across soft surfaces such as sand, and highly durable in hot conditions.

The production of the bodies started in a company near Bilbao, Spain. Then the semi-assembled parts were shipped to Sant’Agata Bolognese for completion with the powertrain, mechanical parts, finishing, testing and delivery. A luxurious interior matching the individual needs of the customer completed the LM002.

It attracted significant attention when launched, as a vehicle unlike any other, with performance to match its super sports car stablemates as well as significant off-road capabilities and an imposing design and presence. A total of 300 were produced from 1986 to 1992.

Lamborghini says that like the LM002, the Urus will create a new super SUV class of its own, although we suspect it will be just a little more luxurious than its predecessor.

Classic values in slower gear

Values have slowed slightly in the classic car market but remain mostly positive writes Mark Smyth
Life
21 days ago

Kombi the buzzword

VW has confirmed the classic Kombi will make a return in 2022
Life
1 month ago

Investing in classic cars powers ahead

The Hagi Value in the Classic Car Market conference provided some valuable insight into investing in classics, writes Mark Smyth
Life
1 month ago

Enzo Ferrari Museum: History beneath yellow Modena skies

Lerato Matebese had the privilege of visiting the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy
Life
1 month ago

Iconic model tops boards at classic show

There was an international atmosphere to the second Concours SA event at Sun City
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Pallo Jordan urges BEE winners to ...
Life / Books
2.
BOOK REVIEW: How Henry Ford drove the rise of ...
Life / Books
3.
Latest Rolls redefines the ultimate in luxury
Life / Motoring
4.
A8 is ringing the changes in the luxury market
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Classic values in slower gear
Life / Motoring

Dynamite in a not-so-small pack, but what would John Cooper say?
Life / Motoring

New and old go on show at Kyalami
Life / Motoring

Kombi the buzzword
Life / Motoring

Enzo Ferrari Museum: History beneath yellow Modena skies
Life / Motoring

Mayweather’s car could pack a punch
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.