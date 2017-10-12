Keep your hands on the wheel, for now

There are more questions than answers when it comes to autonomous vehicles at the moment.

Following all the grandiose announcements, the reality of implementation is starting to make many in the industry wonder how plausible all the promises are, at least for now.

Recently we chatted to a number of auto industry executives, who have all spoken about life beyond the PR statements and it is clear that the full self-driving car is much further away than some would have us think. And when it does appear driverlessly in front of you, it will only be in cities that have infrastructure specifically tailored to mitigate the risks.

This all became more obvious while talking to Elmar Frickenstein, senior vice-president autonomous driving at the BMW Group during the Frankfurt Motor Show. He has been with BMW for more than 30 years but has only been in the driving (perhaps we should say driverless) seat of autonomous vehicles for the past year.

Industry issue

He points out that autonomous technology is not a BMW issue, it is an industry issue, which is why the company has teamed up with Intel and Mobileye as its core technology suppliers as well as Continental and Delphi. But these are all suppliers to the industry, so Frickenstein says BMW has also asked other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to work together on the technology. So far Fiat Chrysler has joined but he is confident that others will follow.

"As an OEM we can develop the cars but we cannot launch the car to the end customer or a fleet," he says. "Maybe in small cities." He suggests that in 2021 the company will be able to launch a level 4 autonomous vehicle but only in three or four cities around the world.

One of the big reasons for this is that of the lack of human judgment, the ethical issue if you will. Frickenstein is cautious not to make the same mistake that his counterpart at Mercedes-Benz did when its head of driver assistance systems, Christoph von Hugo, said in 2016 that a future autonomous Mercedes would prioritise the safety of its occupants over those outside the vehicle.