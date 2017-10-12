Eicher Trucks debuts in heavy-duty commercial vehicle market

Eicher Motors, a joint venture with the Volvo Group, unveiled its Pro 6000 series range at the Futuroad expo in Johannesburg recently as part of its model expansion.

This, according to the company, marks the entry of the brand into the high-potential heavy-duty commercial vehicle market in SA.

The newly launched range consists of the Pro 6016 16-tonne gross vehicle mass (GVM) heavy duty freight carrier with an eight-tonne payload and the Pro 6025T (10m³) 6x4 25-tonne GVM heavy duty construction tipper.

The Pro 6000 series aims to set a new benchmark of efficiency and productivity in its segment, the company says.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) brings together the Volvo Group’s global expertise and technology with the engineering and claimed fuel efficiency of Eicher. Together with a growing network in SA, Eicher says it is ushering in "the pro league of trucking".

Taking one step forward towards its vision of "integrating global technology with local commercial transportation ecosystems", Eicher brings in trucks powered by engines designed and developed in collaboration with Volvo Group.

Made in India

These are manufactured in an engine plant in India, which not only manufactures Euro 3/4 heavy-duty engines, but also supplies Euro 6-compliant base engines internationally to the Volvo Group.

"The Eicher Pro 6000 Series marks a milestone in journey of Eicher Trucks in SA, entering the heavy duty commercial vehicle industry," says Surender Singh, vice-president and country head, VECV SA.

"The Eicher Pro 6000 Series is the range of next-generation heavy-duty trucks that offer class-leading fuel efficiency, superior uptime and enhanced driver comfort, safety and efficiency through various cabin features and intelligent systems.

"The trucks have undergone rigorous endurance and performance testing for more than 100,000km in SA.

"Together with strong support solutions, the new series promises to deliver maximum lifetime profitability to the customer and fast-track their business growth," Singh says.

The trucks will meet the needs of most market segments across haulage, distribution, construction, industrial, courier and perishables, Singh says.