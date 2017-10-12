ADVERTORIAL: Freeway Plan gives total freedom

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. So goes the old adage. On occasion, however, a good proposition does not veil trickery and there is truth to goodness.

For example, what if you could enjoy the benefits of a premium vehicle, without the pitfalls of maintaining it?

The Audi Freeway Plan offers this assuring peace of mind.

Here are eight reasons why the programme empowers Audi drivers to own the freeway and get the best out of their ownership experience.

1. One for all

The Audi Freeway Plan is standard on all new Audi models — whether you purchase the compact, dynamic A1 or the elegant A8 flagship.

2. For the long haul

Your vehicle was built to be driven and enjoyed. Good thing the Audi Freeway Plan lasts a duration of five years or 100,000km, whichever arrives first.

Even better is the fact that it can be extended to a seven-year, 200,000km contract.

3. Comprehensive plan

The Audi Freeway Plan covers wear-and-tear parts as stipulated in the owner’s manual and service booklet applicable to an Audi vehicle. This includes fluids, spark plugs, braking hardware items and other general components where required. All at no extra cost to the owner.

4. Enduring quality

While the Audi Freeway Plan is standard on new models, vehicles from the Audi Approved used programme still benefit from the remainder of the initial plan.

5. Authentically Audi

Technicians at the service departments of Audi Terminals are trained to the highest standards, which means the finest experts are on hand to diagnose and maintain your Audi. Only genuine, approved parts tested to stringent durability and efficiency standards are used. Keep your Audi in the hands that designed it. Extend your Audi Freeway Plan.

6. Wherever you go

The Audi Freeway Plan covers vehicles sold in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

7. Lasting investment

The Audi Freeway Plan plays a role in protecting the resale values of Audi vehicles. A properly-maintained Audi rewards its owner when the time comes to trade up — into another Audi, naturally.

8. Here to help

The Audi Freeway Plan comprises roadside assistance. You can count on us to be there in the unfortunate event of a flat tyre, flat battery or fuel shortage.

This feature was paid for and provided by Audi South Africa and is the third in a series of advertorials casting a spotlight on the after-sales services of the brand. For more information, log on to www.audi.co.za or visit your nearest Audi Centre.