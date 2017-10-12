A8 is ringing the changes in the luxury market

This is my third encounter with the all-new A8. It’s also the first encounter with an A8 without the AI (Audi Intelligence) button for its Level 3 self-driving system. That’s possibly a good thing, preventing the car-is-in-control debate from overshadowing the rest of what Audi has done. And it has done a lot to help the A8 to bridge the canyon in sales to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and probably beyond the BMW 7 Series.

Not that you’d notice at a glance, which seems to stamp it as a moderate evolution of the old A8, albeit with a grille so wide that it seems to occupy 95% of the A8’s face.

It must have been a brutal challenge for its production engineers. It’s only 6mm longer in the wheelbase. At 5,172mm it’s 37mm longer than the old car. But the devil is in the detail. The edges of the bonnet, for example, begin life flanked by horizontal shutlines before they twist to become vertical shutlines, which become the edged tornado line that stretches the length of the car and ends inside the tail light.

There are slight haunches over the wheel arches that plant the car to highlight its all-wheel-drive layout, while the bonnet creases are so sharp they could have been made by Gillette.

Theatre

The tail lights provide theatre across the width of the car, and come with four OLED slivers per side. LED lights are standard up front. There is an optional Matrix LED setup and the range-topping laser system, which takes lessons learned from the R8 Plus and moves the whole laser game on.

But lights and crisp design aren’t going to sell a limousine in the richest sliver of the car market where anything other than an S-Class is seen as a brave choice.

The interior of the A8 has always gone its own way with a combination of dignified, technical luxury, as opposed to the Mercedes’ more opulent cabin. That theme has been carried over, with higher tech levels, airtight fit and finish, rich materials and space forever.

The cabin atmosphere starts up front, where the experience is dominated by digital screens. The old car’s scroller has gone and so has the touchpad that sat on top of it.

That’s now in the lowest of the three screens, the 8.6-inch unit that usually governs the climate control system. It works well and figures out most illegible gibberish. The multimedia screen is 10.1 inches diagonally and it seems to be the most intuitive user-interface anybody has come up with. It absorbs smartphone ideas, like pinching to zoom out, pushing to zoom in or swiping left or right to move through options.