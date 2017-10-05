VW CEO on the future of diesel cars

Diesel power will still be critical to meet emission regulations, Volkswagen’s boss says, but he insists small diesels are dead in the water.

With a marked shift away from new diesel cars across Europe, VW brand chairman Herbert Diess believes petrol engines with 48V mild-hybrid electric boosting systems will take over in small cars.

But high-mileage cars and larger, more expensive cars and sport utility vehicles will still need diesel power to meet 2020 European emissions laws and to help countries meet their Paris Accord CO2 obligations.

"We don’t believe in small displacement diesel so the emissions are too hard to do with them for the price," Diess insists. "We wouldn’t put so much money into a 1.6l diesel for the future but we will make it compliant for as long as we have got it."

Diess’s overview of the future of small cars is that their powertrain options will narrow to mild-hybrid systems.

He says people who drive less than 25,000km a year will not benefit from diesel power and neither will they pay for plug-in hybrids.

"Maybe mild hybrid is in the Polo’s future. Our rationale in the A0 segment is that diesel will disappear because it’s getting so expensive," Diess says.

"All the emission systems will be so expensive and there will be very few cars in the Polo segment [and probably in the Golf segment as well] which do enough mileage to compensate for the extra costs.

"Our rationale is that in the next generation of Golf we will bring in 48V mild-hybrid drive (MHD), which will be on CO2-wise very similar to diesels for shorter distances.

"With MHD they get the same CO2-sticker, and if they drive less than 20,000km a year in the real consumption they are on par with the diesel.

"For the long-distance driver who drives 25,000km or more a year, then diesel still makes sense, but few Polo drivers do 25,000km a year."

The car industry in general has been under public and media pressure, particularly in Germany, over perceived ethics around diesel emissions, which has resulted in lower courts threatening to impose diesel bans in cities such as Stuttgart, Munich and Hamburg.