Volvo car subscription plan — like your phone deal — is the new way to go

Volvo’s operation in SA says it is keen to bring the programme here, but it is under consideration at this stage.

Care by Volvo’s subscription fee covers all maintenance, insurance, tyre changes and more, with no downpayments, in seven European countries, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the UK. It is also slated to debut in the US at November’s Los Angeles Motor Show.

"With Care by Volvo, we introduce a new car access for the modern age. In a time where consumers are used to transparent flat-fees for all sorts of services, the traditional process of buying and owning a car can be perceived rather complicated. Care by Volvo changes all of that," says Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo.

The new XC40, revealed recently in Milan, will be the first model on which Care by Volvo is offered, but it will cost €699 a month. Other Volvo models will be included over time, as will new digital concierge services.

"Our aim with Care by Volvo is to provide our customers with a transparent, premium car user experience," says Thomas Andersson, vice-president of Care by Volvo. "With a fixed monthly payment, Volvo Cars provides a truly customer-focused alternative to the traditional purchase or leasing.

"Time is a luxury for our customers, and with this service we are able to free up time in their daily lives. This is simply making life easier for our customers."