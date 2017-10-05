Speed record proves Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the fastest road legal car

Porsche has set a new record for road legal sports cars on the famous 20.6km Nürburgring Nordschleife in the 911 GTS RS.

The lap time of six minutes and 47.3 seconds was achieved in the presence of a notary and the company says it surpassed even its own expectations.

"We set ourselves a target for the GT2 RS of less than seven minutes and five seconds," says Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice-president motorsport and GT cars at Porsche.

"The credit for beating this target by 17.7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance. This result makes it official — the GT2 RS is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest 911 built."

This record was not a one-off: Lars Kern from Germany and Nick Tandy from the UK broke the previous record for road legal sports cars (six minutes, 52.01 seconds) in their first attempt and subsequently finished five laps, each coming in under six minutes, 50 seconds.

"It’s not just the record time achieved by the GT2 RS that demonstrates the vehicle’s class, but also its consistent performance in every lap," says Andreas Preuninger, director GT model line.

"We’re particularly proud of the fact that this was achieved with two different vehicles and two different drivers, as this underlines the GT2 RS’s ability to reproduce this record result over and over again."

Porsche factory driver Tandy travelled straight from a six-hour race in Austin, Texas to the Nürburgring, swapping the Le Mans prototype Porsche 919 hybrid for the 515kW GT2 RS with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres in impressive style.