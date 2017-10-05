RUMOUR HAS IT... An underwater race

Remember the Lotus Esprit that Roger Moore took under water in The Spy Who Loved Me? And then we got excited in 2016 when Elon Musk announced that he wanted to build a submarine car, a plan that took us back to that moment of seeing the Esprit cruising beneath the waves.

Musk hasn’t achieved it yet (he did buy the Lotus from the movie though), but now the race is on because Aston Martin has plans of its own.

An Aston submarine sounds more suitable for Mr Bond and Her Majesty is one of the few that will be able to afford the $4m price tag for her favourite spy. Project Neptune is a joint project with Triton Submarines in the US, which already has a three-person platform on which the limited edition Aston will be built. That is the big difference between what Aston is planning and what Musk wants to do — Project Neptune is just a submarine and has no road ability.

When we first saw the pictures of the Aston Project Neptune, we thought it was a new piece of kit from Dyson, the manufacturer of vacuum cleaners and other household appliances. It wasn’t, of course, but the images came out at almost the same time as Sir James Dyson made it official that he is going to build electric cars. Immediately the puns began: "Let’s hope it doesn’t suck" and "Dyson will clean up in the market" were popular.

Dyson announced that he would invest $2.7bn in the project as he aimed to take on established electric vehicle (EV) players. We know he has been working on some sort of EV technology so the question now is when will we see the first prototype?