Positive outlook for Chinese SUV Haval
Haval sold more than 1-million SUVs in China in 2016 and its H6C is now available in SA
A couple of months ago an automotive brand that is largely unknown outside of China arrived on the South African market with the H2 compact SUV.
Haval is actually a luxury sub-brand of GWM which has had a market presence in SA for more than 10 years, mostly with a series of hard-working bakkies.
Haval says that it comprehensively redefines any preconceptions you might harbour towards Chinese machines, offering world-class quality, ride, and refinement. The company says that in a nutshell, its products are up there with the world’s very best.
While the brand might be a new player in this country, in its home market of China it’s a giant, having sold more than 1-million SUVs there in 2016.
Now Haval has upped its game, releasing its second all-new model in Mzansi.
The Haval H6C was launched recently at the SA Motoring Experience at Kyalami and the company says it is a sleek, slick, sophisticated SUV that isn’t just "pretty good for a Chinese model".
Haval is so confident in its new model that it says that it beats its competitors in all conceivable areas from perceived quality to performance and everything in between. At the launch at Kyalami, where potential customers also got to pilot the brand’s models around the racetrack, Haval says it received very positive feedback.
"What we’ve tested today has been just brilliant," enthused one woman, adding that she was "blown away" by the experience and the price.
"This is real value for money," exclaimed one man.
Besides driving dynamics and good styling, the H6C also contains some of the latest technology, including a reassuring five-star C-NCAP crash-test rating. It also features a barrage of airbags and various other active and passive safety measures to enhance confidence when it comes to safety.
PRICING
• 2.0T MT City 4x2 R329,900
• 2.0T MT Premium 4x2 R339,900
• 2.0T MT Luxury 4x2 R359,900
• 2.0T DCT City 4x2 R359,900
• 2.0 DCT Premium 4x2 R369,900
• 2.0 DCT Luxury 4x2 R389,900
There are plenty of creature comforts. Even the most affordable models boast the likes of dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights and wipers and keyless entry. When you move from City specification models to Premium and Luxury versions of the H6C, the list of luxuries and safety items increases substantially.
All models are driven by a hi-tech, four-cylinder 2.0l turbocharged petrol motor making an effortless 140kW and 310Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,600r/min. Power runs to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic (DCT) gearbox.
Stock arrives at Haval dealerships from October 15, but the new H6C is already available at selected dealers for test drives from this week. The company is even promising a free surprise gift with all orders made from now until November 31.
The H6C and Haval SA’s other model, the H2, is confidently backed by a five-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited kilometre roadside assistance.
