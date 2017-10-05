Positive outlook for Chinese SUV Haval

While the brand might be a new player in this country, in its home market of China it’s a giant, having sold more than 1-million SUVs there in 2016.

Now Haval has upped its game, releasing its second all-new model in Mzansi.

The Haval H6C was launched recently at the SA Motoring Experience at Kyalami and the company says it is a sleek, slick, sophisticated SUV that isn’t just "pretty good for a Chinese model".

Haval is so confident in its new model that it says that it beats its competitors in all conceivable areas from perceived quality to performance and everything in between. At the launch at Kyalami, where potential customers also got to pilot the brand’s models around the racetrack, Haval says it received very positive feedback.

"What we’ve tested today has been just brilliant," enthused one woman, adding that she was "blown away" by the experience and the price.

"This is real value for money," exclaimed one man.

Besides driving dynamics and good styling, the H6C also contains some of the latest technology, including a reassuring five-star C-NCAP crash-test rating. It also features a barrage of airbags and various other active and passive safety measures to enhance confidence when it comes to safety.