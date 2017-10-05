Comfortable Renault Megane GT still ticks the boxes

We have spent considerable time behind the wheel of our team’s long-term Megane GT and things are still ticking over quite nicely. We have also found a way of circumventing the horrendous lurching of the gearbox during peak-hour, first-gear lugging situations.

The trick is to get the wheels rolling and then come off the throttle once the engine starts ticking over the 1,200r/min mark, instead of any throttle inputs. The result is the vehicle maintains the momentum of those relatively slow speeds and all you have to do is control your braking. It might not be an ideal situation but it certainly makes for a much more pleasant drive under these conditions.

I truly hope Renault will look into factoring a crawling first gear into the transmission to remedy the situation.

Outside of that anomaly, the gearbox is now feeling even more well-oiled, while our fuel consumption hovers at 8.1l/100km.

While the GT-Line variant, which fits just below our GT model, missed its spot as a finalist in the 2018 Wesbank/South African Guild of Motoring Journalists Car of the Year competition, I have come across a few of these models over the past weeks during my travels.