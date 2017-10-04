Rolls-Royce Phantom: When only the best will do

It is also a vehicle with immense presence. The facade is more dynamic in its appearance than before and fronts a vehicle that can best be described as imposing. Taylor refers to it as a "Sense of engineering permanence". But it is not imposing to drive, even when you are chauffeuring Taylor in the back seat. He was quick to point out that the steering wheel is thicker, mainly because it houses heating technology and sensors, but this small change made driving it feel more natural.

That natural drive is surprising in a way because weighing in at over 2.5 tonnes, the Phantom should feel heavy and unwieldy, but it doesn’t. The air suspension has been improved to offer an even more comfortable ride and there is 50% more torque in what Koehn calls the "customer relevant torque range".

Really you should never need to exceed 2,500r/min, a Phantom does not need to be hurried, but I assure you that you need to be careful because it will hustle along much faster than you realise, such is the quiet way in which it gathers speed. Stopping is an art form with our driver at one point explaining the intricacies of the "chauffeur stop". Tap the brakes lightly to prepare the suspension, then release and apply them again. The Spirit of Ecstasy will remain level, the massive nose of the Phantom will not dip and the passengers will not spill their champagne.

The Phantom is not about pace, even though it has plenty of it. It is not even about an ostentatious display of wealth, even though it carries a starting price that will make some people spit out their tea.

It is about being the best of the best, the Rolls-Royce of the luxury world. In the world of "the best or nothing" the Phantom is the best. The rest can fight among themselves, because in the Phantom you just won’t hear them.