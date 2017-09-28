Kuga hoping to make a cool comeback

I never had the opportunity to drive the outgoing Ford Kuga, but if it was anything as good as the new updated version, it must have been a very good package. Except of course for the technical issues that led to the highly publicised fires and recall campaigns.

Ford had to pull a rabbit out of the hat to ensure it appeases its aggrieved customers and lure new ones. They recalled the cars and implemented a two-phase recall campaign to change engine components, sensors and software. I mention this because it was key that Ford addressed the issues, otherwise the launch of this facelifted Kuga would have been a waste as no one would buy it.

The jury is still out as to whether that was enough to change the perception about Kuga but when I drove this updated one, it was clear the strides it has taken are quite big and I am pretty convinced that people will forgive and buy the vehicle. Personally I would, as it is a very good SUV and offers quite a lot of features as standard and has really upped its quality.

In terms of design the Kuga has gone for a fresher and sportier look with the front having a large trapezoid grille that is being incorporated in the new design language across the Ford brand. The rear lights have been redesigned, to give an illusion that the vehicle is wider than it is. The dimensions of the vehicle haven’t increased by much so it still has the lean look of the previous model.

New alloy wheel designs enhance the sporty look, with 17 and 18-inch sizes and an optional 19-inch one as well. For the range-topping Titanium model there is a dual-tone 18-inch design that comes as standard.