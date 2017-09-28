It’s a long way to Tiporary

But her question was appropriate because the styling of the Tipo could best be described as generic. From some angles it looks very Astra, from others more Peugeot 308. It has been designed by the stylish-sounding Centro Stilo, but there is nothing unique when it comes to its styling at all.

Harking back to the days of the ad for the Fiat Palio, the new Tipo could easily be described as nice and the nicest bit about it is easily its price. Our test model retails at R294,900 for which you actually get quite a bit of car, including superb boot space and legroom. Yes, no-one is going to give it a second glance, but it undercuts all its major rivals such as the Ford Focus, VW Golf and Toyota Auris.

All of this is not to say that its styling is offensive, or even bland. It is just, nice. The same is true of the interior, although here you can clearly see where Fiat has managed to keep its costs down. In particular, the plastics along the top of the doors would be an embarrassment to some Chinese car makers. The same is true of those surrounding the glove box and along the centre tunnel. None of these things will bother a rental company, of course.

In spite of the naff plastics, the build quality seems decent and the doors even close with a relatively satisfying clunk. Perhaps not quite up to the feel of some German rivals, but again, we find ourselves referring back to the price.