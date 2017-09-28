Isuzu is keeping the production line moving

Chevrolet is leaving SA and its South African parent, General Motors (GM) SA, is packing its bags. Opel is remaining after a group of dealerships has amalgated but what about Isuzu?

When the big announcement of GM’s departure was made earlier this year, it was Isuzu Motors that stepped up to take over some of the local operations, including the manufacturing plant in Port Elizabeth where both GM’s trucks and bakkies are assembled.

Isuzu Motors Limited is purchasing the plant as well as GM’s 30% shareholding in Isuzu Trucks SA. Under the Isuzu brand, the company continues to produce the Isuzu KB bakkie at its Struandale plant as well as medium-and heavy-duty trucks at the Kempston Road plant, both in Port Elizabeth.

Recently, Isuzu production managers inspected the assembly line at the Struandale plant in Port Elizabeth to ensure production quality is not compromised during the reorganisation process. The production lines have been consolidated into a single platform supporting Isuzu light commercial vehicle assembly.