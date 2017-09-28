Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Isuzu is keeping the production line moving

Isuzu Motors is continuing with its takeover of the General Motors plant in PE where it produces and KB bakkie

28 September 2017 - 04:00 Motor News Reporter
From left, manufacturing and engineering executive Masakiyo Arai, plant assistant manager Johan Vermeulen, production manager Brian Nyoka, and general assembly area manager Bentley Hiscock assess the new Isuzu KB X-Rider on the production line. Picture: QUICKPIC
From left, manufacturing and engineering executive Masakiyo Arai, plant assistant manager Johan Vermeulen, production manager Brian Nyoka, and general assembly area manager Bentley Hiscock assess the new Isuzu KB X-Rider on the production line. Picture: QUICKPIC

Chevrolet is leaving SA and its South African parent, General Motors (GM) SA, is packing its bags. Opel is remaining after a group of dealerships has amalgated but what about Isuzu?

When the big announcement of GM’s departure was made earlier this year, it was Isuzu Motors that stepped up to take over some of the local operations, including the manufacturing plant in Port Elizabeth where both GM’s trucks and bakkies are assembled.

Isuzu Motors Limited is purchasing the plant as well as GM’s 30% shareholding in Isuzu Trucks SA. Under the Isuzu brand, the company continues to produce the Isuzu KB bakkie at its Struandale plant as well as medium-and heavy-duty trucks at the Kempston Road plant, both in Port Elizabeth.

Recently, Isuzu production managers inspected the assembly line at the Struandale plant in Port Elizabeth to ensure production quality is not compromised during the reorganisation process. The production lines have been consolidated into a single platform supporting Isuzu light commercial vehicle assembly.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ADVERTORIAL: Audi Freeway Plan provides added ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Pros, amateurs and a shot at racing fame
Life / Motoring
3.
New Sprinter a leap in design and fleet efficiency
Life / Motoring
4.
Team South Africa showing true spirit in the ...
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.