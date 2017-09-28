ADVERTORIAL: Audi Freeway Plan provides added peace of mind

Consumers know that the cost of a car runs further than a total sticker price or monthly installment.

In addition to fuel and insurance, maintenance is an important consideration. Enter the assuring benefit of the Audi Freeway Plan: a comprehensive solution that alleviates the concern of upkeep on a luxury car. This week, the brand answers frequently asked questions about the programme.

Q: Which models are standard with the Audi Freeway Plan?

A: The plan applies to all new Audi vehicles – from the zesty A1 to the formidable R8. It covers all scheduled maintenance at no cost to the customer and applies to vehicles sold in SA, Botswana and Namibia.

Q: What is the duration of the Audi Freeway Plan?

A: It commences on the date of delivery of the vehicle and will continue for a period of five years or a distance of 100,000km, whichever occurs first.

Q: Great, but what happens when it expires?

A: A premium brand such as Audi designs products to deliver enjoyment long after the aroma of a new car has waned. Customers can extend the Audi Freeway Plan to a 200,000km, seven-year term, whichever occurs first. Efforts such as this demonstrate the confidence the brand has in the longevity of its offerings.

Q: What does it cover?

A: The plan covers scheduled services as stipulated in the owner’s manual and service booklet applicable to an Audi vehicle. It covers wear-and-tear parts, such as certain braking hardware items, fluids, spark plugs and other general components where required. The decision as to what constitutes normal wear and tear lies solely at the discretion of Audi SA.

Q: What does the coverage exclude?

A: The repair or replacement of any windscreen, windows, damaged glass, carpet, trim, seat covers, soft-top canvas and/or frames, sunroof pane, paintwork or body panels. Tyres are also not included.

Q: What if I want to modify my Audi?

A: The policy will not be honoured on modified vehicles. Work performed on the vehicle by unauthorised agents will negate the Audi Freeway Plan.

Q: So how do I ensure my Audi Freeway Plan remains intact?

A: Ensure you take your Audi to an approved Audi Terminal service centre when your vehicle’s service interval indicator advises. This must be done within one month or 1,000km of the specified service interval. Vehicle neglect and abuse could result in termination of the plan. In the occurrence of a collision, your Audi needs to be repaired by approved centres only.

Q: What if I am buying a used Audi?

A: Vehicles sold through the Audi-approved used programme benefit from the remainder of the initial policy.