Lambo SUV set for December

Lamborghini has confirmed that it will finally unveil its new Urus SUV on December 4 at its home in Sant’ Agata Bolognese, Italy. After years of development, the company will present what it calls the world’s first Super Sports Utility Vehicle.

We spoke with Maurizio Reggiani, head of research and development at Lamborghini, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and he told us that "after several modifications, we have the same DNA of Lamborghini" in the Urus. Reggiani describes it as the "right answer for those who found a Lamborghini too brash".

In December we will see exactly what he means by that, as well as how the famous sports car manufacturer has managed to ensure that its first SUV since the LM002 has all that supersport DNA. You can read our full interview with Reggiani in next week’s issue of Motor News.

BMW design changes