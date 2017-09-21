FRANKFURT MOTOR SHOW
Hyundai’s hot hatch measures up in heartbeats per minute
Hyundai announced a mild electric vehicle strategy at Frankfurt as well as a couple of new models, writes Mark Smyth
Hyundai’s big news at Frankfurt was not about electric vehicles, car sharing or future technology — it was about performance with the public unveiling of its i30N that we first saw in July.
Before we get to that though, there was the smaller news about electric vehicles, car sharing and future technology. And lots of SUVs. Hyundai announced that in the next five years it would alter its line-up to the point at which 50% of its models in Europe would be SUVs.
This will include the new Kona, which is under consideration for SA but which will only arrive if the pricing is competitive. More of a crossover, the Kona is slightly smaller than the Creta but a lot cooler when it comes to design and style.
It features a contrasting roof colour, LED headlights, bright colour choices and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. There is also the option of all-wheel drive and the company is promising its latest engine technology. There will also be a full battery-electric version.
That brings us to the company’s tech promises. It is following up on the international launch of its Tucson fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) back in 2013 with a new FCEV, but one which for now will feature a unique design, much like Toyota has done with its Mirai. Unlike the Mirai, it will again be a SUV.
Then it will launch four pure electric vehicles by 2020 but, at the same time, Hyundai — like Mazda — is revisiting the internal combustion engine to try to make it more efficient.
At Frankfurt it revealed its new Smart Stream engine, a 1.6 T-GDI petrol motor that will be mated to a Smart Stream eight-speed dual clutch gearbox. The new engine features Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) which Hyundai says will improve fuel consumption and performance by continuously adjusting the inlet and exhaust valve opening times to optimally suit the engine speed. It is promising its new Smart Stream engines will start to appear in the next few years.
Before that, it will launch its new car-sharing scheme to rival Daimler’s Car2Go and BMW’s DriveNow. It will kick things off in Amsterdam where it will put 100 Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicles into the city from October.
Those who have been awaiting a hot hatch from Hyundai will not care about any of that, so let’s get back to the i30N.
"It is our first BPM machine," says Albert Biermann, executive vice-president performance development and high-performance vehicle division. "We measure performance in BPM (heartbeats per minute) not RPM (revs per minute)."
The N stands for Namyang, the company’s research and development centre in Korea, but Hyundai likes to infer that it also stands for Nurburgring, where the car underwent a fair amount of its development.
Power delivery
Our first look at the car in July was also only at a static event, so we have not driven it yet, but the company is promising 184kW from the 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine as well as 353Nm of torque, which jumps to 378Nm in overboost mode.
Opt for the Performance Package and the power delivery jumps to 202kW, although the torque remains the same.
Hyundai claims 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds for the standard version and 6.1 seconds for the performance model. Like its major rival, the Volkswagen Golf GTi, it is front-wheel drive but unlike the Golf, the i30N will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.
Both the Kona and the i30N are under consideration for SA, so Hyundai SA is not making any promises, no matter how much it might want to.
