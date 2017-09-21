Hyundai’s hot hatch measures up in heartbeats per minute

Hyundai’s big news at Frankfurt was not about electric vehicles, car sharing or future technology — it was about performance with the public unveiling of its i30N that we first saw in July.

Before we get to that though, there was the smaller news about electric vehicles, car sharing and future technology. And lots of SUVs. Hyundai announced that in the next five years it would alter its line-up to the point at which 50% of its models in Europe would be SUVs.

This will include the new Kona, which is under consideration for SA but which will only arrive if the pricing is competitive. More of a crossover, the Kona is slightly smaller than the Creta but a lot cooler when it comes to design and style.

It features a contrasting roof colour, LED headlights, bright colour choices and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. There is also the option of all-wheel drive and the company is promising its latest engine technology. There will also be a full battery-electric version.

That brings us to the company’s tech promises. It is following up on the international launch of its Tucson fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) back in 2013 with a new FCEV, but one which for now will feature a unique design, much like Toyota has done with its Mirai. Unlike the Mirai, it will again be a SUV.

Then it will launch four pure electric vehicles by 2020 but, at the same time, Hyundai — like Mazda — is revisiting the internal combustion engine to try to make it more efficient.