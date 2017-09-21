Gumtree awards: Judging best of the pre-owned

In SA’s automotive landscape, much of the attention from motoring media and local car awards shows is on new vehicles.

But for motorists, the question of what makes winning pre-owned vehicles is highly relevant considering they currently outsell new ones by more than double.

Jeff Osborne, head of Gumtree Automotive, believes that, while new vehicle sales are important, South Africans are looking for guidance on how to navigate the pre-owned market which is growing by the day in the current tough economy.

"Pre-owned can be the smarter choice for savvy buyers," he says. "The range and quality of pre-owned vehicles now on offer, combined with a better set of financing options and the extension of service plans, has removed much of the stigma and risk previously associated with the category."

Gumtree is introducing its pre-owned car awards specifically to broaden the concept of a winning car, he says.

Finalists in the awards will be evaluated against criteria such as value retention, maintenance costs and reliable performance which are in line with the real factors that prospective buyers should be weighing up when deciding on their next pre-owned car.

This represents a significant departure from typical automotive awards and follows on from Motor News instituting the first pre-owned awards in SA in 2016, which featured not just in these pages but in some of our sister titles too.

Motor News will be involved in the Gumtree awards, with Lerato Matebese being a judge on the panel.

Osborne’s advice to pre-owned buyers is to think like a judge at these awards to find your own winner. He says the sweet spot for a quality pre-owned ride at good value is usually vehicles which are one to three years old and are familiar favourites from mainstream car makers which have the most accessible and affordable parts.

After-sales service is just as important for pre-owned cars as for new, he says. "Motorists should research the footprint and overall reputation of a manufacturer’s dealership network."

Osborne strongly recommends getting a full verification report done by TransUnion on any prospective purchase to ensure that you are buying a legitimate vehicle.

The best pre-owned cars in the South African market, as determined by the judges of the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards across several categories, will be announced in November.