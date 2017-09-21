AMG’s Project One — one heck of a project from one heck of a firm

Most of what follows on Mercedes-AMG’s Formula One-sourced Project One hypercar had to be heavily edited to remove involuntary potty mouth. Lots of it.

For example, the Project One concept car will punch from a standing start to 200km/h in six seconds. Six. That’s as long as it took me to read that last sentence and quicker than a Bugatti Chiron. The top speed of the thinly veiled concept is "over" 350km/h, which doesn’t seem like much in a Chiron world, but it’s plenty once you’re there.

There’s also in excess of 1,000 horsepower, more than 740kW of system power, scrabbling at the road through an eight-speed gearbox. Its tiny 1.6l single-turbo V6 engine crunches out more than 500kW, spinning out to an 11,000 rev limit, and claims more than 40% thermal efficiency.

All this, and it can drive as a zero-emission electric car for 25km when it needs to.

"The Mercedes-AMG Project One is the first Formula One car with MOT [ministry of transport] approval," says Ola Källenius, Daimler’s board member in charge of research and development. "Our highly efficient hybrid assembly stems from motor racing and the electrically powered front axle generates a fascinating mixture of performance and efficiency.

"With a system output of more than 1,000hp and a top speed beyond 350km/h, this hypercar handles exactly as it looks: it takes your breath away," he says.

The lucky few with $2.54m to spare will have to understand that the fully stressed engine and eight-speed transmission combination will have to be taken into AMG every 50,000km or so for a full tear-down and overhaul. Before that, they’ll be running through a number of driving modes, from full electric to what AMG calls its High Dynamic Mode for setting the fastest lap times.