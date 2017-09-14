Scania’s XT truck range a contribution to industry shift

Scania has launched its new XT truck range, which is tailor-made for the construction industry and which is expected to go on sale in this country in 2019.

"This industry is facing increasing demands for sustainable and cost-effective production. Each component in the complex construction logistics process must adapt to higher standards for efficiency and Scania XT is our contribution to this shift," says Scania president and CEO Henrik Henriksson.

The new construction range is the second stage in the company’s introduction of new generation trucks, the fruits of more than 10 years’ development with an investment exceeding €2bn.

Following an extensive analysis of the multifaceted construction industry, Scania says it has developed a comprehensive range to meet diverse transport assignments within the sector.

The XT will be offered for the entire range of cab and engine specifications, from the smallest P-series cab to the S-series cab. Customers can select engines with power outputs ranging from 280 to 730hp.