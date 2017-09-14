FUTURE MODELS:
Scania’s XT truck range a contribution to industry shift
Scania has revealed its new XT construction truck range that is due in SA in 2019
Scania has launched its new XT truck range, which is tailor-made for the construction industry and which is expected to go on sale in this country in 2019.
"This industry is facing increasing demands for sustainable and cost-effective production. Each component in the complex construction logistics process must adapt to higher standards for efficiency and Scania XT is our contribution to this shift," says Scania president and CEO Henrik Henriksson.
The new construction range is the second stage in the company’s introduction of new generation trucks, the fruits of more than 10 years’ development with an investment exceeding €2bn.
Following an extensive analysis of the multifaceted construction industry, Scania says it has developed a comprehensive range to meet diverse transport assignments within the sector.
The XT will be offered for the entire range of cab and engine specifications, from the smallest P-series cab to the S-series cab. Customers can select engines with power outputs ranging from 280 to 730hp.
The broad specifications are complemented by a host of services Scania says it has designed to ensure the highest uptime, reliability and profitability for customers.
The introduction of the XT range marks the start of a targeted offensive with tailor-made solutions focused on demanding customers. "We are putting a higher emphasis on construction," says Henriksson. "We now have the right products, the right services and the right skills to match Scania’s leading position in long-distance vehicles."
Transporters in the construction industry normally form part of a larger process and, crucially, must avoid disruptions. The company says it has created an entire ecosystem of services that ensure uninterrupted deliveries while improving customers’ profitability to operate along with the trucks.
"The global construction industry continues to grow and Scania now presents enhanced tools to meet the demand," says Henriksson. "We are also well aware of the slim margins for many hauliers in this business and we have developed vehicles and solutions to ensure sustained profitability."
