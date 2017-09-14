National title deciders amidst ongoing battles

It was a drenched 13th round of MotoGP at the San Marino circuit in Misano, Italy, the damp conditions requiring the riders to prove their mettle.

In the top-tier MotoGP class, the charging Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) crossed the line ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

In the Moto2 class, Dominic Aegeter (Kiefer Racing Suter) won ahead of Thomas Luthi (Carxpert Interwetten Kalex) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia Kalex). South African Red Bull KTM rider, Brad Binder, finished fifth.

In Moto3, Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda) took the laurels ahead of Joan Mir (Leopard Racing Honda) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Honda).

The 2017 Extreme Festival visited the Western Cape’s Killarney circuit last Saturday and treated a large crowd to national championship racing, with titles finalised in the Engen Volkswagen Cup and Investchem Formula 1600 championships.

In the Sasol Global Touring Car (GTC) races, a titanic battle for the title continued between Michael Stephen (Engen Xtreme Audi) and Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW). Bonafede won the opening heat, one tenth of a second ahead of Stephen after a 10-lap race battle.

They were followed by Simon Moss (Engen Xtreme Audi). The second race went to Stephen followed by Bonafede and Moss.

Off-track excursion

In the GTC2 class, victory went to Trevor Bland (TB VW Golf GTI), followed by Charl Smalberger (Nathan’s Golf GTI) and Mandla Mdakane (VW Motorsport Golf GTI).

Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf GTI), who made an off-track excursion in the first race, returned to win race two, followed by Shorter, Smalberger and Bland.

Local hero Dawie Joubert took his Motul Lotus Exige Honda to the opening G and H Transport Extreme Supercar race win, ahead of Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 458 GT3) and Craig Jarvis (Panacea Ferrari 458 GT3).

In race two, both Joubert’s Lotus and Franco Scribante’s Porsche blew turbochargers, which left Angel to win ahead of Jarvis and Dawie Olivier (G and H Transport BMW M3).

The day’s closest finish was in the Engen Volkswagen Cup category. Tasmin Pepper (Campos Polo) beat Shaun la Reserve (Alpine Motors Polo) to the flag by five hundredths of a second, with Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo) third.

Championship leader Devin Robertson, who suffered gearbox maladies with his Payen Polo, finished ninth. However, he won the second race, ahead of Kruger and Pepper, to take the 2017 Engen Volkswagen Cup championship.

Another South African champion was crowned in the Investchem Formula 1600 category. Julian van der Watt (RDSA Mygale) led from start to finish, beating Josua Dolinschek (Mygale Ford) and Dean Venter (Desco Mygale) in second and third spots.

Van der Watt won race two as well, followed by Dolinschek and Liam Pienaar (Phoenix Jewellers Mygale).

Graeme van Breda (Ivid ZX10R) won the two Red Square Kawasaki Masters races. In the first he was chased to the flag by Sven Grune (Kawasaki ZX10) and Pieter de Vos (Kawasai ZX10). Van Breda repeated the win in the second race ahead of Jaco Gous (Central Propshaft ZX10) and Grune.

Double victory

Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema) won the two Hankook Formula Vee races. He finished ahead of Peter Hills (Lubefusion Rhema) and Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Cervinia Rhema) in the first race. In race two, Lushen Ramchander (Miami Products Forza) and Hills finished in second and third.

Shane du Toit (S and S Meat VW Golf) won the two races for Midas Clubmans Saloon Cars, chased to the flag by Michael le Sueur (New Engineering Golf). Danie van Niekerk (Wingfield Motors BMW 325i Turbo) and Clint Rennard (Speed Precision Golf) took turns on the final podium step.

The next round of the 2017 Extreme Festival series will be held at the Kyalami circuit on November 4.