Hyundai Elantra Sport: Torque steer? Well I never!

What they were not great at was engine technology and performance. They lagged behind rivals regarding diesels and only relatively recently adopted the age-old concept of the turbocharger. So imagine my surprise when I pulled out of a junction wrestling with the steering wheel as I experienced torque steer in the new Hyundai Elantra Sport. Torque steer, I tell you!

It is a good and a bad thing. It’s good as it shows that Hyundai has decided to add a bit of performance and driver involvement to its good, but run-of-the-mill sedan.

It’s bad in that it still exists and for all the engineering might of the Korean car maker, they could not reduce it.

But this is the Elantra Sport. It has a sporty body kit and 225/45 17-inch alloy wheels.

It also has thick padded sports seats, in red. Hyundai is going after a new breed of customer, one it has neglected for years. But the company is neglecting those with a passion for performance no more, because this is the start of things to come.

It recently revealed its first N-Performance model, the i30 N, which is under consideration for SA if the price is right. But pricing is not Hyundai SA’s best feature.