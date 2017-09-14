Charging ahead with a new strategy

He means Tesla of course and as the huge ship that is the automotive industry slowly tries to change direction, Mueller is promising serious change.

"We’ve got the message and we will deliver," he told more than 1,500 guests at the event the night before the start of the Frankfurt show. Delivery will come in the form of the Group’s "Roadmap E", what he describes as a "well thought-out and systematic change from the internal combustion engine to electric" and other technologies.

"A company as big as Volkswagen cannot follow, it must lead," Mueller said, adding "we are going to evolve VW into the biggest EV [electric vehicles] company in the world by 2025. We will achieve this goal."

Achieving the goal will be an enormous task and an expensive one. Mueller said the group will have 80 electrified models by 2025, made up of 50 pure battery electric vehicles (BEV) and 30 plug-in hybrids (PHEV).

It will not stop there either, with a plan to electrify every single one of its 300 plus models across the group by 2030.

"We will electrify the entire model line-up by 2030, across all brands and all markets," he said. This, of course, does not mean every model will be electrified, but there will be an electrified model in every range.

"All markets" means the plan will include SA, but the country is very much on the back foot as far as infrastructure is concerned and it remains to be seen exactly how the strategy will be implemented locally.