Big wheels of safety target the vulnerable

The Volvo Group has been the purveyor of safety in its vehicles, with the company having been the first to introduce the three-point seat belt in 1959, a feature that remains a basic safety item in every vehicle sold since.

Now, Volvo Trucks has released a report focusing on vulnerable road users. It utilises the company’s own accident investigations and data from various Swedish and European authorities. One of the report’s conclusions is there is a greater need to focus on reducing risks for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, moped riders and motorcyclists.

Analysis

"In the 2017 Volvo Trucks Safety Report we analyse and describe why accidents involving trucks occur, how they happen and what should be done to reduce the risk of accidents and their consequences. These are facts that are not only important to our own product development but also to everyone who works for a safer traffic environment," says Peter Wells, head of Volvo Trucks’ accident research team.

According to the report, about 35% of people suffering serious injuries or fatalities in crashes involving heavy trucks are vulnerable road users. With the increasing pace of urbanisation and with more people and vehicles on the roads, there is a risk that injuries will increase unless serious action is taken.