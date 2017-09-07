RUMOUR HAS IT... Futuristic Frankfurt motor show

The Frankfurt motor show is days away and what is probably the biggest motor show on the calendar is expected to provide a glimpse of not just models in the pipeline but some that are many years away.
Elsewhere in our pages this week you can read about the new electric offerings from Mini and BMW, as well as the Smart of the future, but other information has been arriving on what will be filling those massive halls in Frankfurt before we don our walking shoes and walk those halls.
Mercedes has released details of the new S-Class coupe and convertible that it will show. As always, there will be regular and AMG versions with power ranging from 270kW to 463kW. All we get is a new interior with the widescreen cockpit displays of the sedan but there will also be something called Energising comfort control. This system provides climate, massage and even music control to suit the mood of the occupants. Remember when a car had an optional radio?
Honda has announced that it will ditch diesel for its new CR-V in Europe and switch to a hybrid, which it will reveal at the show. The decision is a little strange given that diesels still account for the vast majority of SUV sales in Europe, but the winds of change are already being felt, so who knows. The new model features a 2.0l petrol engine which is used for propulsion, as well as electricity generation as well as a regular electric motor. Honda isn’t giving details of outputs at this stage, saying it is a prototype.
Renault will follow its stunning Trezor concept with a new concept called the Symbioz. It says the concept will reveal its design strategy until 2030. It will also showcase the company’s electric vehicle technology.
Still with Renault, it will also show its new Duster, although of course in Europe it wears a Dacia badge. The new generation gets a big styling upgrade and a completely redesigned interior.
Kia will show a concept of the next generation of its C’eed hatchback. It brought a version of the outgoing model to the SA Motoring Experience at Kyalami, presumably to gauge interest ahead of deciding if it will bring the next generation to our market.
Skoda will have its new Karoq SUV on show in Frankfurt. Skoda? Why are we talking about Skoda? Moving on.
Sporty generation
Ford has revealed the first official pictures and information of its new EcoSport model, which we expect to arrive in SA late in 2018. For the first time there will be an all-wheel-drive version, as well as a sporty ST-Line derivative, although local models have yet to be confirmed. The EcoSport will also get a new 1.5l EcoBlue diesel engine, as well as a long list of equipment, including Sync 3 infotainment, cruise control and electronic automatic temperature control.
We have received confirmation that the delayed new Ford Kuga will launch in SA at the end of September. More of a facelift than a brand-new model, the latest Kuga will ditch the 1.6 engine that was at the centre of the fire debacle.
Rio recall
Kia has issued a recall in SA for its 2017 Rio models. The company says there is a possible fault with the child locks on the rear doors due to a faulty actuator cable. Anyone who owns a 2017 Rio should take it to the dealer for a quick repair.
Personal assistant
Do you remember the concept of having an avatar that contains all your information that you could just sit on the dashboard? The idea was that you only need to carry your avatar and then you get into a shared car and your avatar would tell the car everything it needs to know about you and off you go.
Well, Jaguar has picked up the idea and revealed Sayer, a portable steering wheel. The idea is that it is a personal assistant that can live in your home in the same way as a Google Home or Amazon Echo but then travel with you, also providing all your information to unlock and use a car sharing vehicle or similar.
Does this mean that one day we will go into a tech store and buy a steering wheel instead of an actual car? Perhaps.
