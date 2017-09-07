RUMOUR HAS IT... Futuristic Frankfurt motor show

The Frankfurt motor show is days away and what is probably the biggest motor show on the calendar is expected to provide a glimpse of not just models in the pipeline but some that are many years away.

Elsewhere in our pages this week you can read about the new electric offerings from Mini and BMW, as well as the Smart of the future, but other information has been arriving on what will be filling those massive halls in Frankfurt before we don our walking shoes and walk those halls.

Mercedes has released details of the new S-Class coupe and convertible that it will show. As always, there will be regular and AMG versions with power ranging from 270kW to 463kW. All we get is a new interior with the widescreen cockpit displays of the sedan but there will also be something called Energising comfort control. This system provides climate, massage and even music control to suit the mood of the occupants. Remember when a car had an optional radio?