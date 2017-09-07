Flying the pure electric Mini mobility flag

Less than a week before the Frankfurt motor show opens and already the electrification cats are leaping out of the bag.

Mini has released sneak images of its Mini Electric concept, which shows a little more imagination in design (and, hopefully, its engineering) than it does in its name. Traditionally a brand that prefers not to launch cars at motor shows, Mini’s hand is being forced by news that Daimler is using the show to announce it will move to an all-electric strategy for the Smart brand (see story on back page).

Though anorexic on engineering details, the Mini Electric Concept is said by Mini to offer a "window into how pure-electric, day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead".

Naturally, it looks like a Mini, with unmistakable Mini design language and proportions, most of which will carry over into the brand’s first full-series production electric car in 2019.

"The systematic electrification of the brand and product portfolio is a mainstay of the BMW Group’s Number One Next strategy," says Harald Krüger, BMW board chairman.

"The Mini Electric Concept offers a thrilling preview of the all-electric production vehicle. Mini and electrification make a perfect match."

Urban mobility, Krüger claims, was "ingrained into the Mini brand’s DNA, with cities as their natural habitat".

Mini released no details of the concept car’s range, acceleration, motor output or battery capacity, saying only that "the responsive drive system, sublimely judged suspension tuning and use of aerodynamic add-ons produce driving dynamics very much in the Mini mould and a fine operating range. It all comes together to make the Mini Electric Concept a highly attractive, zero-emission solution to the current challenges facing personal mobility in our cities and their surroundings".