VW’s Arteon coupe gets its lift back

What makes a premium car? The car itself? The badge and company behind it? The looks?

Volkswagen is about to find out with its Arteon, which is a stretched, redressed Passat shot upmarket to chase 3 Series, A4 and C-Class buyers.

If looks were the deciding factor, the Arteon might already have won. But it’s not. You can probably expect to see more of this from VW. One model does well, so its engineers figure out how to make another one like it, but seemingly different.

The Arteon replaces the Passat CC, even if VW insists it doesn’t because it is repositioned quite a bit higher. To be fair, it’s not quite the same as the Passat, even if many interior design points prove the link.

It is due in SA later in 2017 and its interior layout and feeling of space are helped by adding 50mm to the Passat’s generous wheelbase, but that’s the end of the core hardware differences.

Its engine array includes two versions of the 2.0l TSI petrol-powered four-cylinder and a 2.0l biturbo diesel, plus the new 1.5l four, and there’s talk of a V6. We tested the 206kW petrol and 176kW diesel fours.