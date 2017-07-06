Super sedan will have cool cats pouncing

It is the second Collector’s Edition by SVO, following the F-Type Project 7 of 2014. Jaguar says the Project 8 is a hand-built four-door sedan with supercar performance designed to thrill driving enthusiasts, with an extraordinary combination of power, agility and all-wheel-drive traction.

"SVO’s raison d’être is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability," says John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover special operations MD.

"Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise.

"Project 8 will be assembled by hand in the new SVO technical centre and we’re confident our enthusiastic and demanding clients will love driving Project 8 as much as we do."

The model features the most highly tuned version of Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0l supercharged V8 petrol powertrain. The 441kW engine, which has a titanium variable active exhaust, is complemented by Jaguar’s all-wheel drive system and motorsport-derived aerodynamics to deliver a claimed top speed of 322km/h and 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

It features modifications to the XE’s aluminium body panels, including a carbon fibre bumper, a vented carbon fibre bonnet, flared bodywork covering 20-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, an adjustable front splitter, a flat underbody, a rear carbon fibre bumper, a rear diffuser and an adjustable rear aerodynamic wing.

"We have really been able to unleash the potential of our engineering and design teams in specifying Project 8," says SVO director Mark Stanton.

"We are at the beginning of a challenging and exciting development programme which will see us ensuring the Project 8 delivers track performance on a level previously not targeted by Jaguar. The SVO team is full of performance car enthusiasts who are briefed to deliver motorsport science and soul in what is a four-door supercar."