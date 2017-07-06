Subaru brings its grown-up game to town

Subaru is maturing quite significantly as a brand and while it still has a youthful and exuberant (or is that delinquent?) side to it in the form of the BRZ sports coupe, the rest of the brand’s products have shed their skateboard sneakers and T-shirts in favour of loafers and lounge shirts.

This may have annoyed some Impreza WRX and STI fans, but then again Subaru has long hung up its rally boots and gloves and its future success can no longer hinge on a bygone motorsport era.

As we mentioned in our road test of the Legacy sedan a while ago, the company has changed tack and is a different outfit to what it was a decade ago.

Now pandering to a slightly less sporty and more refined audience, the new Impreza and XV have moved further upstream compared to the outgoing models. In fact, the variants are important models for the marque as they are the first to be built on its all-new global platform that will underpin all future Subaru models.

A mix of high-tensile steel and other lighter metals, the platform is said to be so advanced it already conforms to the safety requirements of the year 2025. There is therefore a great deal of expectation around its performance.

While the previous generation of Imprezas were only offered here in high-performance WRX and STI variants, Subaru SA marketing manager Ashley Lazarus says the new Impreza is a far superior proposition than the model it replaces.