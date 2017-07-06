Rolls-Royce Black Badge for those seeking an edgy dynamic appearance and feel

At the Geneva Motor Show in 2016, Rolls-Royce introduced its Black Badge models which have since also been launched in SA.

They are designed to attract a customer who lives more on the edge and demands a dynamic look and feel without compromising on the luxury and craftsmanship that epitomises the famous brand.

Initially, the Black Badge was only applied to the Ghost and Wraith models, but at the Goodwood Festival, the company unveiled its latest darker model based on the Dawn.

"Black Badge is for those driven by the same restless spirit that propelled company forefather CS Rolls’ exploration of the limitations of powered land and air travel," says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

"It is an alter ego for our marque that captivates the disrupters, the innovators and those that accept no limitations. Standing as a truly bespoke response to the desires of a new breed of entrepreneur, Black Badge has already distinctly amplified the characters’ of Ghost and Wraith motor cars, placing them into consciousness of those that seek a commanding presence in the objects they commission," he says.

"Overwhelming demand from new patrons of luxury tells us the time is right to apply this assertive, confident and powerful attitude to Dawn and open this truly transformative presence to the world."

Exhaustive process

The Dawn Black Badge was presented at the festival in a deeply intense shade of black. Multiple layers of paint and lacquer have been fastidiously applied and hand-polished in a process that amounts to the most exhaustive painting and polishing process used for a solid paint colour. The roof is only available in black canvas, while the rear deck is finished in black leather.

In creating Black Badge, Rolls-Royce says its designers have sought to create true signifiers of this more assertive alter-ego for the marque. Even the famous Spirit of Ecstasy transforms into a high-gloss vamp, finished in black chrome.

This transformation to a darker aesthetic extends to certain chrome surfaces including the front grille surround, boot-lid finisher, exhaust pipes and air inlet finisher. Finally, the "Double R" signifiers on the Rolls-Royce badges are inverted in colour.

This design ethos is also carried through to the interior. One of the most interesting aspects is that some of the trim is made of threads of aircraft grade aluminium, a delicate 0.014m in diameter, woven together and bonded in carbon fibre. Surfaces are finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours and hand-polished to a mirror finish.

Reflecting the marque’s bespoke philosophy, Dawn Black Badge also plays host to a new interior palette break-up. Higher levels of black leather are accented with Mandarin highlights, including a strip of orange highlight which encircles the cabin at hip height.

A final touch, again, in a nod to one of Rolls-Royce’s great pioneer patrons, Sir Malcolm Campbell, finishes the rear interior space. His famous "Infinity" rating logo is embroidered into rear seats of the car.

Like the other Black Badge models, the Dawn has also received some engineering changes, including an entirely new exhaust system, that when deployed by the press of the "low" button, gives the V12 engine a bass baritone.

Additional torque

Engineers have exploited the flexibility of the 6.6l twin-turbo V12 to generate an extra 22kW to give it a total output of 442kW. It gets an additional 20Nm of torque to generate 840Nm from 1,500r/min.

Fundamental changes to the eight-speed ZF transmission and throttle strategy are designed to provide a greater sense of urgency when summoned. Fundamental changes to suspension settings and components have been made to enable flatter cornering at high speeds.

The increased urgency has led to the development of new brakes with an increase in diameter of one inch. During deceleration, a remapping of the transmission strategy leads to downshifts a few revs sooner under braking, offering engine braking when driving in a more spirited manner.