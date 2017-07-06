Life / Motoring

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED

Look closely for the styling modifications to the gran plan

The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio are expected in SA in the last quarter of 2017

06 July 2017 - 05:49 Motor News Reporter
The styling changes to the Maserati Gran Turismo are minimal for the 2018 model year. Picture: MARK SMYTH

We have always been fans of the Maserati Gran Turismo. It looks superb, goes like stink and had a tremendous soundtrack long before other car makers starting putting little buttons on the centre console and having fancy flaps in the exhaust.

Now Maserati has launched the 2018 version of its GT along with the Gran Cabrio. The company has produced more than 37,000 GT and Gran Cabrio models in the historic factory of Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena since they were first launched.

Styling changes are minimal to say the least. In fact we saw it on the stand at Goodwood and initially passed it off as the old model and went elsewhere. Then we learnt it was the new model so went back to take a picture and have a closer look.

The company says that its Maserati Design Centre team in Turin approached the restyling of the new model by treating the timeless Pininfarina design with utmost respect, which we read as making minor changes.

The car gets a new sharknose hexagonal grille inspired by the Alfieri concept which, together with the new, lower air ducts, is said to help improve the airflow distribution and reduce aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32 for the GT and from 0.35 to 0.33 for the Gran Cabrio. The rear bumper has also been redesigned, and looks neater.

Distinct versions

The streamlined range of each model comprises two distinct versions, the Sport and the MC. Both are equipped with the naturally aspirated 4.7l V8 engine, which was handcrafted by Ferrari in Maranello and produces 343kW at 7,000r/min and 520Nm peak torque at 4,750r/min through a six-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The interior of the coupe and the convertible feature individual Poltrona Frau leather seats with integrated armrests. For 2018, the interior features a new, high resolution 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen and refined ergonomics. The state-of-the art infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions.

The lower console has been redesigned to accommodate a double rotary dial made of forged aluminium and the repositioned button cluster for the car’s driving modes. The new Maserati double dial clock at the centre of the dashboard and the Harman Kardon premium sound system are standard on both Sport and MC versions.

The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio are expected in SA in the last quarter of 2017.

