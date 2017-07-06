Life / Motoring

THE MOTORSPORT LAP

German victories as well as apologies

It was all about the German MotoGP this past weekend where Repsol Honda ruled the roost, while Vettel’s road rage issue was also finalised

06 July 2017 - 05:48 Motor News Reporter
Sebastian Vettel has less to smile about after being forced to make a public apology for driving into Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan GP. Picture: SCUDERIA FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel has less to smile about after being forced to make a public apology for driving into Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan GP. Picture: SCUDERIA FERRARI

The Sachsenring race circuit in Germany was host of the ninth round of the MotoGP Championship where Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) once again proved his mettle by winning the race ahead of Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3) in second and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) in third.

This gave the Repsol Honda Team two podium finishes for the weekend, which bodes well for a shot at the Constructors’ Championship should they maintain a similar performance throughout the season.

Moto2

Meanwhile, in the Moto2 class, Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex) finished in first ahead of Miguel Oliviera (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Francesco Bagnaia (Sky racing Team VR46). Moving to the Moto3 class, Joan Mir (Leopard Racing Honda) proved the man to beat as he finished in first ahead of Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda) in second, while Marco Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate KTM) rounded off the podium.

There was also some DTM (German Touring Car) Championship racing that took place at the Norisring where Maxime Martin (Team RBM BMW M4) romped to a first place finish ahead of Lucas Auer (HWA Mercedes-AMG C63) in second and Edoardo Mortara (HWA Mercedes-AMG C63).

In Formula One news, Sebastian Vettel will not face any further punishment for his part in the controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton under safety car conditions during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to motorsport news feed Crash.net, the FIA met earlier this week to discuss whether the incident — which saw Vettel intentionally clash wheels with Hamilton as they drove behind the safety car — warranted a greater sanction than the stop/go penalty and penalty points enforced during the race.

It has since determined that "sincere apologies" from Vettel aligned with his commitment towards educational activities in motorsport over the next 12 months means the matter should be closed.

Vettel was present at the meeting along with his Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, with the incident reviewed by a panel of FIA deputy president for sport Graham Stoker, FIA general secretary for sport Peter Bayer, FIA Formula One World Championship race director Charlie Whiting and FIA Formula One World Championship deputy race director and FIA safety director Laurent Mekies.

According to the FIA, Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the organisation and the wider motorsport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events, including in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, at a FIA Formula 4 Championship to be defined and at the FIA Stewards’ seminar.

Crucially, due to the incident, FIA president Jean Todt instructed that no road safety activities should be endorsed by Vettel until the end of this year.

Matter closed

In a statement the FIA said: "The FIA notes this commitment, the personal apology made by Sebastian Vettel and his pledge to make that apology public.

"The FIA also notes that Scuderia Ferrari is aligned with the values and objectives of the FIA. In light of these developments, FIA president Jean Todt has decided on this occasion that the matter should be closed."

Hard-fought victory for Porsche at Le Mans

It was all about the 24 hours of Le Mans this past weekend with a nail-biting end to the race
Life
14 days ago

Canada victory puts Lewis Hamilton in the running

Following a rather dismal performance at the Monaco Grand Prix two weekends ago, Lewis Hamilton looked forward to redeeming himself at this past ...
Life
21 days ago

Road rage goes down in Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix this past weekend was full of drama
Life
7 days ago

The legend that BMW Germany almost said ‘nein!’ to

While the BMW M760Li might be at home on the track, it is not a real track car, unlike the 1984 E23 745i, writes Mark Smyth
Life
28 days ago

