RUMOUR HAS IT...
Busy Bee-MW
BMW is developing a multitude of models and launching its first budget Motorrad bike range here in SA
Things are busy at BMW at the moment. It is developing a multitude of models from the X2 crossover to the luxury 8 Series coupe. It is going to need a rather big stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Its latest reveal, although more of a tease really, is of the i8 Spider.
The on-again, off-again model is back on and the company is promising the convertible version of its hybrid sports car will launch in 2018.
Locally it has also been busy with the company launching its first budget Motorrad bike range. The first model is the G310 R roadster bike which features a 313cc engine generating 25kW and 28Nm.
It has all the looks of larger BMW Motorrad models but with a price tag of just over 60 grand. The range will also spawn other models including a GS version.
Back to four wheels and BMW SA has announced Black Fire editions of the X5 and X6.
Both feature cosmetic enhancements such as black wheels and grille treatments as well as special interior trims. Both will arrive in September. Meanwhile, the company is launching the updated 4 Series coupe this week.
Long wait nearly over
It has been so long since we first saw the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport at the local head office that we have forgotten when it was. We are concerned that by the time it arrives here, it will be time for it to be replaced. We might exaggerate slightly but it really has taken a long time for it to be approved for the local market. But it has finally been approved and Mitsubishi SA has confirmed it will go on sale locally in September to take on the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner.
Ringing down the roof
Audi has confirmed that the latest generation of its A5 and S5 convertible models have arrived in SA. Pricing starts at R689,700 for the A5 2.0T FSI with the S5 costing R1,028,000. Both models use a classic style canvas roof and are promising decent space for four. If performance is your thing, the S5 features 15kW more than its predecessor at 260kW and a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.1 seconds.
Promising control
More details have emerged of the next generation Renault Megane RS. The company has confirmed it will be available with its 4Control four-wheel steering, making Renault the first to offer the technology in the hot hatch segment. The company says its system offers drivers enhanced agility, cornering performance and steering precision by enabling the car’s rear wheels to assist in steering by means of an electromagnetic actuator mounted on the rear axle.
Renault Sport’s engineers have calibrated the system to take the car’s performance to new limits thanks to exceptional agility and cornering stability at higher speeds.
Renault has also announced that potential owners will be able to choose between a Sport chassis, which combines high performance and ride comfort in everyday use, or a Cup chassis engineered to deliver the ultimate track performance experience.
Sporting electric
Volvo has announced that it will turn its Polestar brand into a high-performance electrified car division. Previously the Polestar name adorned some of the performance versions of existing models, something that is set to continue, but now it will also become a brand in itself.
Set to take on the major car makers as well as the likes of Tesla, models will not wear a Volvo badge but instead will only feature the Polestar logo (pictured below).
"Polestar will become a credible competitor in the emerging global market for high-performance electrified cars. With Polestar, we are able to offer electrified cars to the world’s most demanding, progressive drivers in all market segments," says Volvo president Håkan Samuelsson.
International reports suggest the first model to wear the Polestar badge could be a two-door Grand Tourer. This will please those longing for Volvo to develop such a model, although whether they will be as happy to see it as an electric vehicle we are not so sure.
