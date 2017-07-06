Busy Bee-MW

Things are busy at BMW at the moment. It is developing a multitude of models from the X2 crossover to the luxury 8 Series coupe. It is going to need a rather big stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Its latest reveal, although more of a tease really, is of the i8 Spider.

The on-again, off-again model is back on and the company is promising the convertible version of its hybrid sports car will launch in 2018.

Locally it has also been busy with the company launching its first budget Motorrad bike range. The first model is the G310 R roadster bike which features a 313cc engine generating 25kW and 28Nm.