Audi taking serious strides towards zero emissions

The days when Tesla had the premium electric car business to itself are fast drawing to a close, with Audi confirming it will build a second zero-emission car.

The company had previously confirmed it will start production of its battery-electric E-tron SUV in Brussels in 2018. Now it has confirmed a second model will be built there from 2019.

The E-tron Sportback five-door will become its second full electric car, powered by a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery and based on the Audi-engineered C-BEV battery-electric modular chassis architecture.

That will leave its Brussels factory to build only one of the four Volkswagen Group electric car architectures and one of only two premium architectures. The group has Audi’s C-BEV modular platform for all its premium SUV and crossover models, including those from Porsche and Bentley.

The second Audi BEV will be based off the E-tron Sportback concept car, which debuted at the Shanghai motor show in 2017. The four-door grand tourer had 320kW of electric power in an all-wheel drive layout, with one electric motor on the front axle and two on the rear.

A competitor to the Tesla Model X and Jaguar’s forthcoming i-Pace crossover, the four-seat, four-door E-tron Sportback will have a claimed range of more than 500km from a single charge of either direct or alternating current.