Third generation BMW X3 to be proudly South African

The BMW X3 is one of the biggest-selling premium crossover SUVs in the world and it’s about to head into its third generation.

Based on an all-new chassis architecture, it will deliver rear-and all-wheel drive versions with four and six-cylinder power in a package that’s up to 55kg lighter than the current car.

It’s a bigger car than before — even though its overall footprint is 4,761mm long, 1,897mm wide and 1,676mm high — because its 2,864mm wheelbase is about 50mm longer than before.

Eschewing an aluminium-rich architecture, it rides on a metal mix that’s just as stacked with high-strength and very-high-strength steels. The lightest of the diesel models weighs in at a claimed 1,750kg.

It will launch towards the end of 2017 in SA with three all-wheel drive versions: the 20d diesel, the stronger 30d diesel and the M40i, but will soon follow that up with the all-wheel drive xDrive 30i.