Suzuki’s Ignis goes straight to the top of the class

Consistent, cheerful and value for money are just some of the adjectives that one can level at the Suzuki brand and its automotive products.

Since the firms’s re-introduction to SA in 2008, it has consistently brought to the market an array of compact, entry-level cars that on face value seem to have been well thought out and, more importantly, kind to one’s purse when it comes to purchasing and running costs.

In fact, save for the Swift Dezire sedan (mostly due to its odd proportions) I am yet to drive a model from the stable that has not at best exceeded my expectations or, at worst, met them. So it was not surprising that when the firm’s latest model visited our offices for a week-long assessment, I jumped at the opportunity to see what the Japanese marque had mustered this time around.

The Ignis is the company’s latest contender in the A-segment of the market and with its petite proportions and pricing point (from R169,900) it takes the fight directly to the likes of the Toyota Aygo, Hyundai i10 and my firm favourite in the segment, the Volkswagen Up.

However, there’s now a new advocate in the form of the Ignis, which takes all the hallmarks that have made a success of many a product in its stable and packaged them in a more appealing proposition. With its slightly raised ride height of 180mm, roof rails and exterior design elements such as the contrasting roof and side mirrors, the model manages to meld entry-level hatch elements with the popular crossover look quite admirably.