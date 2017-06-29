Stuttgart’s performance Mercedes sedan makes a powerful entry into SA

The coupe is one thing, but Mercedes-Benz SA has also introduced the most powerful E-Class of all time to the country in the form of the new E63 S 4Matic+ at a price of R1,868,400. The company says its intelligent drive strategy raises the limits of the vehicle dynamics to a new level with superior acceleration from the 450kW 4.0l twin-turbo V8.

Cylinder deactivation makes the model more efficient than before, but the reality is that most people will care more about its claimed to accelerate to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG has also introduced a number of new developments that redefine its performance sedan. Innovative powertrain engineering and maximum performance are combined with distinctive design, exclusive equipment and the latest infotainment features for comprehensive, connected multimedia applications.

"The new E63 models represent the biggest step forward we’ve ever taken from one generation to the next. Vehicle dynamics were especially important. At the start of the development process, we opted for a fully variable all-wheel drive system which, when combined with the advanced performance of the 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine, reaffirms our brand’s Driving Performance claim," says Tobias Moers, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The AMG Speedshift MCT (multi-clutch technology) nine-speed sports transmission is combined with a wet start-off clutch for the first time to enable more agile response times.

Another highlight is the new AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. It combines the advantages of various drive configurations. Torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction right up to the physical limit in all road conditions, says the company.

The E63 might be the one to have but there is also another option in the form of the AMG E43 which is significantly cheaper at R1,165,800. With its 3.0l V6 biturbo engine on board represents the most powerful variant of the Mercedes-AMG 43 range. With two new turbochargers and corresponding software applications, the charged six-cylinder engine delivers an output of 295kW.

The E43 also benefits from 4Matic all-wheel drive, with a rear-biased torque distribution that has a front-to-rear ratio of 31:69. The 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with shorter shift times, the retuned sports suspension based on the Air Body Control air suspension and the more direct steering ratio also provide for signature AMG driving performance, according to Mercedes-Benz SA.