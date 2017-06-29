Mercedes E-Class — delivering tech in an elegant package

Following the launch in 2016 of the E-Class sedan, Mercedes SA has added the coupe version to the local line-up. Priced from R754,500, the new range combines two-door coupe styling with the interior luxury and technology of its sedan stablemate.

Harking back to old-school Mercs, a nice styling touch is the absence of a B-pillar, although those quarter lights in the rear passenger windows do spoil the elegance of the overall design.

With a length of 4,826mm, a width of 1,860mm and a height of 1,430mm, the new coupe outstrips its predecessor in terms of length, width and height, which is not surprising given that the previous generation was based on the C-Class platform. Mercedes says the principal beneficiary of the wider track, with 1,605mm at the front (+67mm) and 1,609 mm at the rear (+68mm), is driving dynamics.

Another thing that Mercedes is trumpeting about with the new model is the debut of its flat LED tail lights, which are combined with the LED Multibeam headlights. When the vehicle is opened, the tail light LEDs illuminate successively from the centre of the car outwards. On locking it, the light sequence runs in the opposite direction. As anyone who has seen this operating on an Audi will attest it’s a great design feature.

Mercedes says the interior of the coupe embodies the synthesis of sporty emotion and luxurious intelligence. There are two optional high-resolution 12.3-inch displays that together form something of a widescreen look. If you can’t stretch to these the standard in the entry-level model are two round dials and a 17.8cm colour display cluster.

The seats take their cue from the sedan, but the coupe gets some light wood trim options.

The significantly larger footprint compared with the previous model is to the benefit of passengers with extra spaciousness and comfort.

Trim packages include Avantgarde or you can go for the AMG Line which differs from the basic package with revised front and rear bumpers as well as side skirts and larger AMG Styling wheels. Inside the AMG package gets its own seats and there is an AMG leather sports steering wheel. Additional individualisation options for both lines come courtesy of the Night package with a host of design details in high-gloss black and tinted side windows.

There is a choice between one diesel and three petrol engines with a range of outputs from 135kW to 245kW. All models are equipped as standard with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission. Further engine variants and 4Matic all-wheel drive versions are planned for a later date.

The main news in the engine compartment is the availability of a new four-cylinder diesel. With a displacement of around 2.0l, the engine delivers 143kW with a claimed average consumption figure of 4.0l/100km.

The coupe comes as standard with Direct Control suspension. In the interests of a sporty look, the suspension is 15mm lower than on the sedan with an amplitude-dependent damping system. Dynamic Body Control with adjustable damping is available as an option or you can opt for the Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension.