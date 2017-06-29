Aiming to keep pedestrians in plain sight

The Automobile Association (AA), in collaboration with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Ford and Michelin, this week launched a road safety campaign. This national campaign, called the #ISeeYou campaign, is focused on pedestrian visibility.

The FIA funding was made possible through its Road Safety Grant Programme, an international road safety initiative which aims to reduce road deaths throughout the world.

One in three fatalities on South African roads are pedestrians. Statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation show 5,410 pedestrians died on our roads in 2016.

This represents a shocking 38% of all deaths on the country’s roads last year, making pedestrians, by far, the most vulnerable group of road users.

The #ISeeYou message goes deeper than pedestrian visibility, its dual purpose is also to drive mutual respect between motorists and pedestrians.

"One of the key dangers for pedestrians is that they are seen too late by drivers. On dimly or unlit roads, and wearing dark clothes, pedestrians are often invisible to motorists who may only see them when it’s too late to avoid hitting them. It’s a serious problem in SA, one which we hope this campaign will begin to address," says the AA.

The campaign includes print, radio and television advertisements highlighting the dangers pedestrians face while on the road. It encourages pedestrians to make themselves more visible through walking in better lit areas, and wearing clothing that stands out. Motorists, too, are encouraged to be aware of pedestrians while driving.

"Pedestrian safety remains one of the most important challenges to road safety authorities in SA. We are proud to partner with the AA on the visibility campaign, and we would like to work together with communities to reduce pedestrian fatalities and make our roads safer for all," says Casper Kruger, MD of Ford Motor Company sub-Saharan Africa region.

Says Ganganjot Singh, commercial director for Michelin, road safety is a key priority for the Michelin Group, which is why, in various ways, the company has been funding road safety awareness and education projects for the public’s interest.

"Also, safety is a key part of the DNA in every product Michelin produces. All of our products and services are designed to provide the highest level of security and comfort as well as toughness," says Singh.

Statistics show pedestrians are particularly vulnerable at dawn and dusk, or when visibility is impaired because of smoke, dust or mist.

A critical component is urging pedestrians to wear reflective sashes which are easier for drivers to see. As part of the initial phase, 14,000 sashes will be distributed to pedestrians through activations across SA.

The campaign is looking to provide reflective sashes to as many pedestrians as possible. Within the campaign, a mechanism has been provided for individuals and corporates to make donations to fund the purchasing and distribution of these potentially life-saving sashes.