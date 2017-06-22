DRIVING IMPRESSION
Top of the range Tiguan cruiser has the power to handle the most strenuous of tasks
Volkswagen has added the diesel variant to its Tiguan range, but is it arguably the pick of the range? Lerato Matebese puts it through its paces
As part of its model expansion, the Volkswagen Tiguan is now also available in a more powerful 162kW and 350Nm 2.0l TSI 4Motion and, in the instance of our review, the 2.0l TDI 4Motion with 130kW and 400Nm.
Both come exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and switchable — via a rotary switch — four-wheel drive system that has four terrain modes including tarmac, snow, individual and off-road, the latter perfect for tackling slushy conditions. Personally, though, it was seeing how the more powerful TDI engine fared compared to the 1.4l turbo petrol we have up to now sampled that was the main attraction.
The range itself may not have won the coveted SA Car of the Year competition this year, but we are cognisant of the fact that the model remains a shining beacon among its competitors and an outright great package.
In the flagship diesel on test here, a number of items come standard including full LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, electric leather heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.
However, it is the engine that takes centre stage. While the 1.4TSI is fairly good, heavy towing duties would not be its forte where the 250Nm would require every available rev to pull anything with conviction, which will negatively affect overall fuel consumption.
Conversely, the flagship turbo diesel is a far superior proposition with its 400Nm available from a rather lowly 1,750r/min making the model a more relaxed everyday cruiser.
To be honest, the additional all-wheel drive drivetrain does seem to add some weight to the model, which becomes obvious when negotiating corners. The upshot is that you have the freedom to explore further than the odd Sandton kerb as you can point the model to mild off-road excursions where it will easily plough through muddy gravel surfaces. However, the optional 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels shod with 255/40 tyres fitted to our test car are arguably not suited for bundu-bashing, but they do give the vehicle a sporty stance.
The engine is thrifty and while we spent much of our test tenure in the urban environment, we managed to achieve 6.8l/100km, almost matching the claimed 6.4l/100km.
Then there is the DSG gearbox, which continues to impress with its seamless, quick-shifting antics that makes one truly appreciate the convenience that is the automatic gearbox. Turbo lag still plagues the engine, but only when you hoof the throttle from standstill where it momentarily gathers up its thoughts before pulling strongly. Once on song, though, the in-gear mid-rev range urge is what this engine is all about as you can slingshot past slow moving traffic with ease.
Is this the pick of the Tiguan range should you want to tow heavy items and explore some rough terrain? In the instance of the latter, the answer is an unequivocal yes, but whether it is the best model in the range, I am not certain. At a standard price of R558,300 before adding the highly recommended R-Line package (R17,500), the price point seems a tad steep.
As a result, the 1.4l 110kW Comfortline DSG variant at R472,400 is still the best value for money proposition. Throw in that R-Line package and you easily have the best crossover in the segment.
