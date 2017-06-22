Top of the range Tiguan cruiser has the power to handle the most strenuous of tasks

As part of its model expansion, the Volkswagen Tiguan is now also available in a more powerful 162kW and 350Nm 2.0l TSI 4Motion and, in the instance of our review, the 2.0l TDI 4Motion with 130kW and 400Nm.

Both come exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and switchable — via a rotary switch — four-wheel drive system that has four terrain modes including tarmac, snow, individual and off-road, the latter perfect for tackling slushy conditions. Personally, though, it was seeing how the more powerful TDI engine fared compared to the 1.4l turbo petrol we have up to now sampled that was the main attraction.

The range itself may not have won the coveted SA Car of the Year competition this year, but we are cognisant of the fact that the model remains a shining beacon among its competitors and an outright great package.

In the flagship diesel on test here, a number of items come standard including full LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, electric leather heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

However, it is the engine that takes centre stage. While the 1.4TSI is fairly good, heavy towing duties would not be its forte where the 250Nm would require every available rev to pull anything with conviction, which will negatively affect overall fuel consumption.