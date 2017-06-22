Life / Motoring

DRIVING IMPRESSION

Top of the range Tiguan cruiser has the power to handle the most strenuous of tasks

Volkswagen has added the diesel variant to its Tiguan range, but is it arguably the pick of the range? Lerato Matebese puts it through its paces

22 June 2017 - 07:07 Lerato Matebese
The Tiguan looks at its best when wearing a R-Line kit. Picture: QUICKPIC
The Tiguan looks at its best when wearing a R-Line kit. Picture: QUICKPIC

As part of its model expansion, the Volkswagen Tiguan is now also available in a more powerful 162kW and 350Nm 2.0l TSI 4Motion and, in the instance of our review, the 2.0l TDI 4Motion with 130kW and 400Nm.

Both come exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and switchable — via a rotary switch — four-wheel drive system that has four terrain modes including tarmac, snow, individual and off-road, the latter perfect for tackling slushy conditions. Personally, though, it was seeing how the more powerful TDI engine fared compared to the 1.4l turbo petrol we have up to now sampled that was the main attraction.

The range itself may not have won the coveted SA Car of the Year competition this year, but we are cognisant of the fact that the model remains a shining beacon among its competitors and an outright great package.

In the flagship diesel on test here, a number of items come standard including full LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, electric leather heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

However, it is the engine that takes centre stage. While the 1.4TSI is fairly good, heavy towing duties would not be its forte where the 250Nm would require every available rev to pull anything with conviction, which will negatively affect overall fuel consumption.

The interior has that typical feeling of quality as well as the cool factor if you opt for the digital cluster. Below: The Tiguan makes exploring easy.
The interior has that typical feeling of quality as well as the cool factor if you opt for the digital cluster. Below: The Tiguan makes exploring easy.

Conversely, the flagship turbo diesel is a far superior proposition with its 400Nm available from a rather lowly 1,750r/min making the model a more relaxed everyday cruiser.

To be honest, the additional all-wheel drive drivetrain does seem to add some weight to the model, which becomes obvious when negotiating corners. The upshot is that you have the freedom to explore further than the odd Sandton kerb as you can point the model to mild off-road excursions where it will easily plough through muddy gravel surfaces. However, the optional 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels shod with 255/40 tyres fitted to our test car are arguably not suited for bundu-bashing, but they do give the vehicle a sporty stance.

The engine is thrifty and while we spent much of our test tenure in the urban environment, we managed to achieve 6.8l/100km, almost matching the claimed 6.4l/100km.

Then there is the DSG gearbox, which continues to impress with its seamless, quick-shifting antics that makes one truly appreciate the convenience that is the automatic gearbox. Turbo lag still plagues the engine, but only when you hoof the throttle from standstill where it momentarily gathers up its thoughts before pulling strongly. Once on song, though, the in-gear mid-rev range urge is what this engine is all about as you can slingshot past slow moving traffic with ease.

Is this the pick of the Tiguan range should you want to tow heavy items and explore some rough terrain? In the instance of the latter, the answer is an unequivocal yes, but whether it is the best model in the range, I am not certain. At a standard price of R558,300 before adding the highly recommended R-Line package (R17,500), the price point seems a tad steep.

As a result, the 1.4l 110kW Comfortline DSG variant at R472,400 is still the best value for money proposition. Throw in that R-Line package and you easily have the best crossover in the segment.

 

Trump ‘roller-coaster’ tirades muddy VW’s expansion plans in the US

While Volkswagen makes the Passat sedan and Atlas SUV in Chattanooga, it is vulnerable to any new import tariffs as most of the vehicles it sells in ...
Companies
20 days ago

VW’s satisfying Passat sedan slips under radar

Our long-term Volkswagen Passat has proven to be a particularly plush proposition, but this month we sadly bid it farewell, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
1 month ago

Top cat pounces on 2017 world car award

Jaguar’s first SUV, the F-Pace, surprises even the bosses after taking top honours
Life
2 months ago

And the winner is…

The Opel Astra. It’s a great package but we are still not convinced it beats the VW Golf in the segment
Life
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Musical promotes peace among all communities
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Life washes up on a sea of trash
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
2018 Polo — bold bestseller bulks up
Life / Motoring
4.
Lexus’s sassy LC500 is a GT driven to be seen and ...
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.