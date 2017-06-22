Lexus’s sassy LC500 is a GT driven to be seen and heard

When Lexus unveiled the LF-LC concept at the New York motor show in 2012, it showcased a new design direction for the brand, something the LFA supercar teased when it was launched a few years ago.

In the case of the LF-LC, which has now spawned the production version of that concept dubbed the LC500, the L-Finesse design language is even more obvious. Motor News recently attended the local launch of the new model in the Western Cape to see whether its flamboyant looks have the substance to go with it.

Design feat

The model looks every bit the same as the LF-LC concept and the details need to be viewed in real life to truly appreciate the design feat. The headlights have a jewel-type design while the 21-inch wheels and rear lights, with their 3D effect, seem to have been lifted wholesale from the concept too.

Visually, it is something to behold and you can pore over its silhouette for hours as you discover new design elements.

The platform, dubbed GA-L (global architecture — luxury), will also underpin the LS flagship saloon, which is coming to SA in 2018.