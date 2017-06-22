Fuel price to drop

Rand resilience and a declining oil price have set the scene for a further fuel price drop, says the Automobile Association (AA). It says road users could be looking at a decline of between 60c and 64c a litre at month end, with diesel showing a 60c reduction and illuminating paraffin 57c.

"The rand remained mostly stable against the US dollar in the first half of June, with strength in the currency contributing 3c a litre to the drop," the AA says. "The big move was from oil, which shrugged off Opec’s [Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’] production quotas to drop by about 8% since the start of the month."

The association says the fuel price will come under pressure if the three major ratings agencies downgrade rand-denominated debt to junk status in future reviews of SA’s sovereign credit ratings.

"That could trigger substantial capital outflow, almost certainly leading to rand weakness which will be heavily negative for the fuel price. Barring unexpected political or economic shocks in the lead-up to the next ratings reviews, we expect fuel price movements to depend on international petroleum prices."

Designer back in gear

German engineering firm EDAG has tempted Italian Walter de Silva out of retirement to design eight new models for a new all-electric Chinese brand.

Sources confirmed the former head of Volkswagen Group design will head the engineering outfit’s 560-strong Barcelona design studio to create a range of new models.

De Silva has been tasked with designing an eight-model line-up for BAIC Group’s all-electric startup brand, Arcfox, which will include at least two SUVs. Sources insist the brand’s entire range will come from De Silva’s pen and will range from a small city car to a sports car and a fully fledged limousine.